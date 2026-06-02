QuoteWerks Receives 'Best Partner Involvement' Award at ASCII Edge Seattle 2026

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QuoteWerks Best Partner Involvement Award ASCII Seattle 2026

QuoteWerks, a leading provider of CPQ and quoting software solutions, announced today that it received the “Best Partner Involvement” award at ASCII Edge Seattle 2026

Long-standing CPQ and quoting software provider recognized for continued channel engagement and support of MSPs, VARs, and IT solution providers

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, a leading provider of CPQ and quoting software solutions, announced today that it received the “Best Partner Involvement” award at ASCII Edge Seattle 2026. The award was presented on May 28, 2026, during the event in Bellevue, Washington.

The recognition highlights QuoteWerks’ continued engagement with the ASCII community and its commitment to helping MSPs, VARs, and IT solution providers improve their quote-to-cash workflows. ASCII Edge brings together IT business owners, vendors, and channel leaders for peer networking, business education, and technology discussions focused on the IT services market.

“As technology providers manage more complex product catalogs, recurring revenue models, vendor relationships, approvals, and customer-specific pricing, quoting has become more than a document-generation task,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. “Modern CPQ and quoting software must help teams connect sales, procurement, accounting, service delivery, and customer acceptance into a more efficient workflow. Receiving the Best Partner Involvement award at ASCII Edge Seattle 2026 is an honor because it reflects the time we invest in listening, participating, and continuing to support the channel.”

Partner Feedback Helping Shape Product Innovation

At the Bellevue event, the QuoteWerks team connected with customers, partners, prospects, and channel peers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Those on-the-ground conversations provide valuable input as QuoteWerks continues enhancing its product roadmap and delivering new capabilities that address practical, real-world challenges facing modern IT providers.

“ASCII Edge Seattle was my first event representing QuoteWerks, and it was a great reminder of how valuable these in-person conversations are,” said Rob Morton, Director of Sales at QuoteWerks. “The MSPs we spoke with were focused on very practical challenges: quoting faster, reducing manual work, improving subscription workflows, and connecting more of their systems together. It was exciting to see how strongly those needs align with where QuoteWerks is headed.”

Several key product initiatives were frequent topics of discussion at the event, reflecting QuoteWerks’ continued focus on partner involvement, workflow automation, and quote-to-cash efficiency:

Standalone QuoteWerks Web: QuoteWerks Web can now be deployed as a standalone quoting solution, giving organizations a modern, browser-based option for creating and managing quotes without requiring a desktop dependency. For existing customers, it also supports hybrid workflows and offers greater flexibility for remote access.

QuoteWerks and Pax8 Integration: As MSPs manage more cloud subscriptions and recurring services, the QuoteWerks and Pax8 integration helps streamline quoting and procurement workflows. QuoteWerks helps reduce manual effort by connecting the quoting process more closely with the systems and vendors MSPs already use.

Upcoming Zapier Capabilities: Planned Zapier capabilities generated significant interest around workflow automation. By expanding ways to connect QuoteWerks with other business applications, teams will have more opportunities to reduce duplicate data entry, trigger follow-up actions, and build more efficient quote-to-cash processes.

QuoteWerks would like to thank The ASCII Group, the ASCII Edge event team, and everyone who met with us in Bellevue. The company looks forward to continuing its work with the ASCII community and supporting MSPs, VARs, and IT solution providers at future industry events.

To learn more about QuoteWerks Web, integrations, and quoting automation for MSPs and IT solution providers, visit www.quotewerks.com.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+14076201041 ext.
email us here
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Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+14076201041 ext.
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Aspire Technologies, Inc.
4901 Vineland Road Ste 250
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
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A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

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