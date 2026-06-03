DrugScreens.com Founder Ryan McClure Assumes Chief Growth Responsibilities Amid Rapid Expansion

Ryan J. McClure, founder and CEO of DrugScreens.com, assumes Chief Growth responsibilities as the company expands its national footprint.

Our mission is simple: deliver trusted screening solutions backed by exceptional service.” — Ryan J. McClure

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrugScreens.com Founder Ryan McClure Assumes Chief Growth Responsibilities Amid Rapid ExpansionIndustry Veteran Brings Decades of Public Service and Entrepreneurial Experience to Company's Next Phase of GrowthDrugScreens.com, a national provider of professional drug testing and health screening solutions, today announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan McClure has formally assumed Chief Growth responsibilities as the company accelerates its expansion across workplace testing, healthcare, behavioral health, education, and government markets.The move reflects the company's continued growth and reinforces McClure's direct leadership of sales strategy, business development, channel partnerships, and market expansion initiatives.McClure brings a unique background to the role. Over a distinguished 28-year career in public service, he simultaneously built and operated a successful background screening company in the private sector. Founded in 2011, the business grew into a trusted provider of employment screening services before being successfully acquired in 2024.His experience spanning public safety, compliance, workforce screening, and entrepreneurship provides DrugScreens.com with a strong foundation as demand for rapid testing and screening solutions continues to grow nationwide."Ryan has spent his career building organizations rooted in trust, compliance, and operational excellence," said representatives of DrugScreens.com's minority investment partners. "His unique combination of public service leadership and entrepreneurial success gives DrugScreens.com a tremendous advantage as we scale nationally. Since taking a more active role in driving growth initiatives earlier this year, he has helped sharpen our strategic focus, strengthen our market position, and accelerate expansion efforts. We are excited to support his vision for the future of the company."DrugScreens.com supplies professional drug testing supplies to employers, staffing companies, healthcare providers, treatment centers, schools, correctional facilities, government agencies, and other organizations seeking reliable screening products. DrugScreens.com offers a comprehensive portfolio of CLIA-waived and FDA-cleared testing solutions, including saliva drug testing kits , CLIA-waived urine cups and dip cards, alcohol testing devices, infectious disease diagnostics, and wellness screening products.As workplace compliance requirements continue to evolve and organizations seek faster, more flexible testing options, DrugScreens.com has experienced significant growth in demand across multiple industries."After spending 28 years in public service and more than a decade building and growing a successful screening business in the private sector, I've learned that growth starts with solving real problems for customers," said McClure. "Organizations today need reliable products, trusted guidance, and responsive partners. DrugScreens.com is uniquely positioned to meet those needs while helping employers, healthcare organizations, treatment providers, and government agencies access high-quality screening solutions quickly and affordably. We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us, and I'm excited to lead the next chapter of growth for the company."Since February, McClure has focused on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening national account relationships, and identifying new opportunities for growth across key vertical markets. His leadership is expected to play a central role as the company continues to expand its national footprint and product portfolio throughout 2026 and beyond.About DrugScreens.comDrugScreens.com is a nationwide provider of professional drug testing supplies including CLIA waived urine cups , saliva drug screening kits, alcohol testing kits, infectious disease and health screening products. Serving employers, healthcare providers, treatment centers, educational institutions, government agencies, and other professional organizations, the company offers a wide range of CLIA-waived and FDA-cleared screening solutions designed to deliver fast, reliable, and compliant results. DrugScreens.com is committed to helping organizations improve safety, compliance, and operational efficiency through trusted screening solutions and exceptional customer service.For media inquiries, visit www.DrugScreens.com

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