New Book, ‘Beyond the Deal,’ Demystifies Private Equity, Revealing How to Flourish in the PE World

“Beyond the Deal: A CEO’s Guide to Private Equity Success” by Tyrone R. Johnson, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “Beyond the Deal: A CEO’s Guide to Private Equity Success.” Tyrone R. Johnson, author of “Beyond the Deal: A CEO’s Guide to Private Equity Success.”

Tyrone R. Johnson’s “Beyond the Deal” helps CEOs navigate private equity partnerships, growth, board dynamics and exit planning.

In private equity, CEOs win by aligning with investors, mastering the numbers and building the team for the next stage.” — Tyrone R. Johnson, author of “Beyond the Deal"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Tyrone R. Johnson peels away the mystique of private equity to show founders, owners, and executives how to thrive under private equity ownership in his new book “ Beyond the Deal: A CEO’s Guide to Private Equity Success .”“Private equity experts have found that nine out of 10 founders and entrepreneurs who sell their businesses to PE firms don’t know what they’re getting themselves into,” Johnson writes. “Sadly, that’s one reality. It does not have to be yours.”“Beyond the Deal,” published by Advantage Books, is now available at major retailers nationwide.Johnson draws on his 25 years of executive experience on both sides of private equity partnerships to address the critical challenges that founders or corporate executives face in such agreements, helping them to remove the guesswork and give themselves the peace of mind that puts the odds of success in their favor.His goal is to guide his readers after they sell their business to private equity or make the career shift to private equity executive. He also aims to prepare them for private equity’s expectations, and help them build trust with their financiers.“Relationship building requires careful and deliberate work,” Johnson writes. “Trust, a key ingredient in healthy relationships — including those in the business arena — depends on your concerted and sustained efforts.”“Beyond the Deal” covers such topics as essential mindset shifts for private equity success, mastering private equity financial language, advocating with the company board, and preparing to sell.The book also includes more than two dozen case studies that help illustrate the lessons Johnson has for his readers.“Business comes with ambiguities and anxieties,” Johnson writes, “but navigating private equity concerns doesn’t have to be among them.Key Takeaways From “Beyond the Deal”:- You will have to shift your mindset because when you enter private equity, the relationship dynamic is different, and there are very different accountability dynamics than those you may be used to.- The language of private equity is completely different and requires an investment of time and effort to learn. Regardless of how you learn the terminology and overall language — whether through courses, mentorship, or other means — you must acquire these skills to be a successful operator.- Ensure you have shared values and a shared vision with the private equity firm. Also, focus on collaboration, not on being the boss.- The pace of change in private equity ventures is different from that in entrepreneurship, and you must adjust accordingly.- Every private equity venture desires growth, and organic, day-to-day growth is not the only option available. Inorganic growth through acquiring other businesses or merging with other businesses is a legitimate and time-tested option.Tyrone R. Johnson, author of “Beyond the Deal: A CEO’s Guide to Private Equity Success,” is a multi-time CEO and strategic private equity partner with 25 years of leadership experience across industrial, finance, technology and related sectors. He currently serves as CEO of Cascade Services, a residential tri-trade services platform. Johnson has led companies through growth, transformation and private equity ownership from both sides of the table — as a portfolio company CEO and as an operating partner. His past roles include operating partner at Trive Capital, CEO of Select Interior Concepts, CEO of Residential Design Services and senior leadership positions with OmniMax International, Mannington Mills, Amtico, Armstrong World Industries and GE Capital.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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