Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Elijah Brown

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released body-worn camera footage and footage from nearby security cameras that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Elijah Brown, who died on November 13, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Manhattan.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on November 13, NYPD officers were canvassing an area after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man with a gun. Officers encountered Mr. Brown, who matched the description of the man with a gun in his hand in front of an address on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Mr. Brown fired the gun, and officers discharged their service weapons in response, striking him. Mr. Brown was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from body-worn cameras and nearby security cameras that captured the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

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