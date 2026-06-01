Governor Morrisey Announces $3.4M Rural Local Health Challenge Funding Opportunity

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced a $3.4 million for a statewide local health challenge funding opportunity to advance prevention-focused, community-based health initiatives through West Virginia’s continued participation in the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). With this announcement, total funding opportunities and implementation initiatives announced under the program now exceed $65 million.

“West Virginia is doubling down on prevention,” said Governor Morrisey. “This investment puts communities at the center of improving health outcomes by supporting innovative, evidence-based approaches that help people make healthier choices, reduce the long-term impact of chronic disease, and stay healthy enough to participate in the workforce and live productive lives.”

Aligned with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s “Make America Healthy Again” principles, this funding will support Personal Health Accelerator (PHA) activities designed to help West Virginians live healthier lives. The solicitation will support the design, implementation, and operation of a statewide local health challenge that drives measurable improvements in individual health behaviors, including nutrition improvement, increased physical activity, and sustainable lifestyle changes. Eligible applicants include nonprofit and for‑profit organizations, employers, and other community partners capable of engaging residents through creative, community‑driven approaches.

This investment is intended to strengthen prevention‑focused activities, get more West Virginians back to work, and reduce the long‑term burden of chronic disease across West Virginia communities.

“Preventing chronic disease requires sustained, community‑based action,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “Through the Personal Health Accelerator, we are investing in scalable, evidence‑based solutions that address the root causes of poor health outcomes and support healthier lives for West Virginians.”

Eligible applicants may apply for this funding opportunity through the state’s procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Organizations are encouraged to review the full application materials for eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines. Additional details will be shared during an upcoming Announcement of Funding Availability (AFA) release webinar.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HS, or the U.S. Government.