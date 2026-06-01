TO COMMEMORATE WORLD NARCISSISTIC ABUSE AWARENESS DAY THE YOU’RE DATING A NARCISSIST! BOOK IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR SALE

On the Heels of the Film's Theatrical and VOD Success, the Companion Book Gives Readers the Tools to Spot the Red Flags—and Walk Away

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and author Ann Marie Allison marks World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day with the release of the companion book, You’re Dating a Narcissist!, available now. The book arrives alongside the current VOD release of Allison’s feature film of the same name, starring Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, Sherry Cola, Ciara Bravo, Marco Pigossi, and José María Meza Yazpik.

Written in the voice of Dr. Judy Kaplan, the no-nonsense expert played by Marisa Tomei in the film, You’re Dating a Narcissist! is a sassy self-help guide that breaks down the red flags, mind games, and toxic patterns of dating a narcissist in clear, no-nonsense language, helping readers spot the signs, trust their instincts, set boundaries, and move forward.

The hardcover edition is available now and was designed to look like the book featured in the film, complete with a “signed” note from Dr. Judy Kaplan herself. The paperback edition will be available soon.

“Judy Kaplan is the voice I wish I’d had in my head when I was dating a narcissist. She’s funny, compassionate, and allergic to nonsense,” said author Ann Marie Allison. “This book grew out of years of conversations with people who had lived through similar relationships. My hope is that it helps readers spot the signs sooner, trust themselves faster, and feel a lot less alone.”

You’re Dating a Narcissist! the film, follows Judy (Marisa Tomei), a psychology professor who flies cross-country to expose her daughter’s fiancé as a narcissist, only to find herself caught between saving her daughter’s heart and risking her own. Written and directed by Ann Marie Allison, co-written by Jenna Milly, and produced by Jorgé Garcia Castro, Allison, and The Wonder Company. It is currently available for rent on platforms including Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango or to purchase on demand.

You’re Dating a Narcissist! is the companion book written by Ann Marie Allison. The hardcover edition is available now and can be purchased on the official YDAN! website (www.youredatinganarcissist.com) or on Amazon.com.

Ann Marie Allison is a screenwriter, director, producer, and author. She previously co-wrote and executive produced Golden Arm (100% Certified Fresh, Rotten Tomatoes; Roger Ebert’s Golden Thumb Award) and The Fabulous Four, starring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. She lives in Atlanta with her husband, two sons, and a very clingy pup named Louie.

For more information, please visit youredatinganarcissist.com

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