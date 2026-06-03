Sanderson Firm PLLC Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, Accelerating Technology Growth and Innovation

Sanderson Firm PLLC SOC

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanderson Firm PLLC, a leading Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance services provider firm servicing the insurance and property casualty industry nationwide, is proud to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC is a suite of services that evaluates an organization’s internal controls. A SOC 2 report focuses on controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 examination evaluates how effectively an organization’s controls operate over a defined period.By completing this examination and as demand for its innovative MSP compliance services continues to grow, Sanderson Firm demonstrates that its systems and processes are designed and operated to support a secure and reliable service environment for its current and prospective clients. Sanderson Firm’s SOC reports were issued by Cherry Bekaert, one of the nation’s largest and top-rated accounting firms.Heather Sanderson, Founder and CEO stated, “Achieving our SOC 2 Type II report is a milestone we are incredibly proud of; it communicates Sanderson Firm’s information security controls conform to the top industry standards to ensure optimal service for our clients.”This milestone comes amid recent significant investments in Sanderson Firm’s technology, leveraging automation of scalable processes to aid operational success and client-focused solutions to improve overall client experience.As part of our continued commitment to enhance technology and improve our client services, we are pleased to announce the launch our Client Portal. Our Client Portal is designed to provide clients with clear, real-time visibility into key performance indicators related to their accounts. This portal reflects our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement, giving direct client access to our performance and service delivery metrics.Cory Lozon, Sanderson Firm’s AVP of Technology stated, “Our technology strategic engine is the foundation of how we operate, posturing Sanderson Firm as a driving force in the Medicare Secondary Payer services industry as we continue to innovate forward-thinking approaches to technology delivery.”For more information, or to receive a copy of Sanderson Firm’s SOC reports for your claim organization’s review, please contact heather@sandersoncomp.com.

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