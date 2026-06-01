Great Kids Announces Nest, a New Emotional First Aid Resource for Supporting Children After Crisis

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Kids, Inc., a leading provider of evidence-based parenting and family support curricula, announced the availability of Nest, a new resource that gives adults practical, in-the-moment guidance for helping children feel safe and supported after a crisis.Nest was created for the moments after physical safety has been addressed, when children may still need help feeling emotionally safe, supported, and stabilized. Available in digital and hardcopy formats, the resource includes practical tools for 18 crisis scenarios and gives adults simple, compassionate support they can use right away with no training required.“In a crisis, adults often want to help but may not know what to say or do in the moment,” said David Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Great Kids, Inc. “Nest gives professionals and caregivers a clear path to respond with calm, connection, and confidence when children need emotional support most.”Designed for real-world settings, Nest helps adults recognize signs of distress after a crisis and use supportive language to help children feel safe. This tool offers practical language and steps adults can use immediately with children.Nest is especially relevant for organizations and professionals working in child welfare, schools, early childhood programs, healthcare, first response, community-based services, family support, and other settings where adults may be called on to support children through stressful or traumatic experiences.“Nest fills an important gap in crisis response,” Bird added. “Children need more than physical safety after something difficult happens. They also need adults who can help them feel seen, supported, and emotionally grounded.” Nest is now available from Great Kids. For more information, visit GreatKidsInc.org. About Great KidsGreat Kids, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities nurture strong relationships between children and their caregivers. The organization provides evidence-based curricula, training, and resources to professionals working with children and families, with a focus on promoting positive parenting and family relationships.

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