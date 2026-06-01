Home Newsroom AG Labrador’s Office Arrests Two Men in Ada County for Medicaid Fraud

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that investigations by his Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) led to the arrests of Joseph Hakizimana, 36, on four counts of Provider Fraud and Hussein Hamad, 49, on five counts of Provider Fraud. The Boise Police Department assisted by making the arrests. Provider Fraud is a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $15,000. These charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



“Every dollar in Idaho’s Medicaid program belongs to the taxpayers who funded it and the Idahoans who truly depend on it,” said Attorney General Labrador. “I’m grateful to the Boise Police Department for their partnership in making these arrests. My office will keep pursuing providers who allegedly defraud this program and the people it serves.”



Last week, Attorney General Labrador joined Vice President JD Vance, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and White House Fraud Task Force Executive Director Scott Brady at the White House for a fraud enforcement roundtable with attorneys general from across the country. The meeting brought together state and federal leaders to coordinate Medicaid fraud enforcement and strengthen the partnership that has driven results since President Trump took office.



The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigates and prosecutes Medicaid fraud by health care providers and the abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in any facility that accepts Medicaid funds. Anyone with information regarding Medicaid fraud is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s MFCU Unit at 208-334-4100.



The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,105,525.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $368,508.33 for FY 2026, is funded by the State of Idaho.