NexusCall AI Helps Service Businesses Recover Up to $140,000 in Annual Revenue Lost to Missed Calls

NexusCall AI - AI-Powered Receptionist for Service Businesses NexusCall AI's real-time dashboard showing call analytics, appointment bookings, and revenue recovered for service businesses.

Bilingual AI receptionist answers every call 24/7, books appointments, and qualifies leads for service businesses losing $400K+ to missed calls.

I spent years in home services watching companies miss half their inbound calls during peak hours. These are people calling because they need help now. That revenue is gone in seconds.” — Juan Rodriguez, Founder of NexusCall AI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing body of industry data reveals that small service businesses are hemorrhaging revenue from a problem most owners don't realize they have: missed phone calls. Research shows that 62% of calls to small businesses go unanswered, and 85% of those callers never try again. For service businesses with average tickets between $5,000 and $15,000, that translates to six figures in lost revenue every year. NexusCall AI , a South Florida-based technology company, has developed an AI-powered receptionist specifically designed to solve this problem for local service businesses including HVAC contractors, plumbers, roofers, dental practices, and med spas."I spent years working in the home services industry and watched companies miss more than half their inbound calls during peak hours," said Juan Rodriguez, founder of NexusCall AI. "These are people calling because they need help right now. When nobody answers, they call the next company on the list. That revenue is gone in seconds."The platform works by answering every inbound call with a conversational AI agent named Ava, who handles caller inquiries, captures lead information, books appointments directly onto the business owner's calendar, and sends real-time notifications. The system operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including evenings, weekends, and holidays when most service calls go to voicemail.Industry consultants working with service businesses report that their clients lose between $140,000 and $536,000 annually from missed inbound leads alone. For roofing companies with an average ticket of $13,400, missing just one call per week adds up to over $400,000 in missed lead revenue per year.NexusCall AI's bilingual capability, handling calls in both English and Spanish, addresses another gap in the market. According to U.S. Census data, over 41 million Americans speak Spanish at home, and many service businesses in states like Florida, Texas, and California lose leads simply because no one on staff can take a Spanish-language call after hours.The company currently offers three service tiers starting at $297 per month, which includes unlimited call handling, appointment scheduling, CRM integration, and a real-time dashboard. Businesses interested in seeing the technology in action can book a live demo at nexuscallai.com or call the company's own AI receptionist to experience the product firsthand.For more information, visit https://nexuscallai.com Contact:Juan RodriguezFounder, NexusCall AIhello@nexuscallai.comBoca Raton, Florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.