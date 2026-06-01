TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY Wins Gold at the Tokyo Sake Challenge 2026 for Junmai Daiginjo GO TERRACE

GO TERRACE wins Gold (GOLD SAKE 2026) in the Junmai Daiginjo category of the Tokyo Sake Challenge 2026. GO TERRACE, a premium Junmai Daiginjo brewed from 100% Uonuma Koshihikari table rice, polished to 50%. Kengo Suzuki, President & CEO of TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY. TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY in Tsunan, Niigata — one of the snowiest regions on Earth, where deep-winter cold supports a slow, delicate fermentation. TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY

GO TERRACE, a premium Junmai Daiginjo brewed entirely from Uonuma Koshihikari table rice, earns Gold in the Junmai Daiginjo category.

TSUNAN, NIIGATA, JAPAN, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY has won a Gold award (GOLD SAKE 2026) in the Junmai Daiginjo category of the Tokyo Sake Challenge 2026 for "GO TERRACE," the Junmai Daiginjo expression of its premium "GO" brand.

Brewed in one of the snowiest regions on Earth, GO TERRACE is crafted entirely from Uonuma Koshihikari — a rice grown for the table rather than for sake — polished to 50% and fermented in the deep-winter cold of Tsunan. The award places GO TERRACE among the styles recognized by sake professionals at this year's competition, and the brewery sees it as a meaningful endorsement of its approach: pairing the terroir of heavy snow country with smart brewing that draws on generative AI, under the banner "from traditional craft to deep tech."

The Tokyo Sake Challenge is a sake competition hosted by the Sake Sommelier Association. Entries are judged within categories such as Junmai Daiginjo, Junmai Ginjo, Junmai, aged sake and craft sake, and ranked as Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze. GO TERRACE earned Gold in the Junmai Daiginjo category. (Source: https://tokyosakechallenge.com/ja/awards/)

GO TERRACE is the Junmai Daiginjo expression within TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY's premium "GO" brand. It is a Junmai Daiginjo made from 100% Uonuma Koshihikari, an edible-grade table rice, polished to 50%, and was released in August 2025. The sake is built around a simple idea — a bottle made for the moments shared over a meal, whether at the dinner table or out on the terrace. What sets it apart is the rice itself: rather than a dedicated sake rice, the brewery generously polishes Uonuma Koshihikari, a celebrated table rice, and ferments it into a refined Junmai Daiginjo. Tsunan is one of the snowiest places on the planet, with winter snowfall that can exceed three meters. As the brewery is enveloped in snow, the low, stable temperatures it creates act as a natural system that supports a slow, delicate fermentation.

GO TERRACE embodies an emerging idea known as Premium Table Rice Sake — premium sake brewed from edible table rice rather than specialized sake rice. The category and the distinction between sake rice and table rice are explained in more detail at the information site Premium Table Rice Sake (https://tablericesake.com/what-is-premium-table-rice-sake/).

GO is the newest and most central line in TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY's three-tier brand structure, alongside the heritage label "Kiri no To" and "Tsunan," which reflects the local terroir. Each GO expression is designed with a specific dining scene in mind. Through this brand, the brewery aims to bring the terroir of heavy snow country — and the results of its generative-AI-assisted smart brewing — to drinkers around the world.

Kengo Suzuki, President & CEO of TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY (appointed December 2023), commented: "GO TERRACE is, in many ways, a symbol of what we are trying to do. We polish Uonuma Koshihikari — a rice grown to be eaten, not brewed — and turn it into a Junmai Daiginjo. We treat the nature of Tsunan, one of the snowiest regions on Earth, as a brewing force in its own right, and we welcome generative AI as another member of the brewing team. We accept this Gold award as recognition of the rice, water and people of Tsunan, and of everyone who takes part in making our sake. From traditional craft to deep tech — we intend to keep moving forward, one step at a time."

About TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY: TSUNAN SAKE BREWERY traces its origins to a public-private venture in the town of Tsunan, Nakauonuma District, Niigata, Japan. The brewery makes the most of its location in one of the snowiest regions on Earth, treating the surrounding snow as a natural cold store. In recent years, under the banner "from traditional craft to deep tech," it has pursued smart brewing that combines generative AI, fermentation microbiology and the terroir of heavy snow country. Its sake is organized into three tiers: the heritage label "Kiri no To," the locally rooted "Tsunan" — focused on the rice, water and people of the region — and the premium "GO" brand. President & CEO: Kengo Suzuki. Website: https://tsunan-sake.com/



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