Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods Launches New App to Enhance Homebuying Experience

Dashboard of homeowner app

Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods announces the launch of a new homebuyer and homeowner app that streamlines home building and home owner support and communication.

Nothing excites our team more than when we get to serve our customers. We’re excited to be the first builder in Oklahoma to offer an app of this kind to make the experience better than ever.” — Steve Shoemaker, President of Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can track a pizza from oven to doorstep. Why not your new home?

Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods is proud to announce the launch of a new homebuyer and homeowner app that provides unparalleled support. It streamlines the homebuilding process from contract to closing, and serves homeowners long past move-in.

“Nothing excites our team more than when we get to serve our customers, but we really want to take that to the next level. We’re excited to be the first builder in Oklahoma to offer an app of this kind to make the buying and owning experience better than ever.”

— Steve Shoemaker, President, Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods

The Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods App puts everything in one place:

• Communication: Connect with your Ideal team in one place.

• Paint Colors and Selections: Keep track of every selection in your home, from paint colors to tile to appliances.

• To-Do List: Find out what steps to take before and after closing, without the stress of wondering what’s next.

• Progress Tracking: Follow your home’s construction milestone by milestone.

• Important Documents: Store all important home documents securely in one place instead of lost in a junk drawer.

• Utilities: Find all utilities in one place to simplify setup at move-in.

• Warranty: Submit warranty claims after you’ve moved in.

“Having every selection, document, and next step in one place means that the small details don’t slip through the cracks. There’s also something really satisfying about being able to see all of the construction milestones automatically get checked off one by one.”

— Erin Yarbrough, Director of Marketing, Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods

For customers managing the process from out of state, including members of the military preparing to move to Tinker Air Force Base, the app bridges the distance in a way that wasn’t possible before.

Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods is the only homebuilder in Oklahoma with this expansive app, developed in partnership with Foundation. Top homebuilders across the country who’ve built their own apps with Foundation report smoother communication with customers and an overall better experience from contract to closing.

The Ideal Homes & Neighborhoods App is available on the web and free to download on the App Store and Google Play for Ideal customers.

Watch a short overview at: youtube.com/shorts/0FUIRc0uc80

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