Community Banks Own Their Payments Future: Rebolt Launches as the First Bank-Owned Payment Utility for Small Business

Rebolt brings PayPal, Venmo, stablecoin networks, and instant payments to business customers — inside the bank platforms they already use .

Every time a customer leaves our site to move money, we’re handing that relationship moment to someone else. Rebolt puts community banks back at the center of that experience, where we belong.” — Julie Thurlow, CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank and Rebolt Board Member

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebolt Financial Technology announced the first financial institution is live on its community bank-owned payment utility that is purpose-built for small business banking. Additional banks are in implementation, covering both COCC and Jack Henry cores.The launch addresses a gap community bankers have watched widen for years. Small businesses are turning to software providers and payment apps outside of the bank because they need easy, instant payment options. Rebolt puts those capabilities directly inside the bank’s online banking environment without requiring institutions to replace existing infrastructure or renegotiate vendor relationships.“Business owners don’t want more payment rails; they want their bank to make payments effortless. Every time a customer leaves our site to move money, we’re handing that relationship moment to someone else. Rebolt puts community banks back at the center of that experience, where we belong.”— Julie Thurlow, CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank and Rebolt Board MemberDesigned to Work With What Banks Have Already BuiltRebolt’s API-first platform integrates with existing core systems, digital banking environments, and payment hubs. It doesn’t try to displace billpay, ACH, or wire workflows, and it does not require renegotiating current vendor relationships. It extends what’s already in place while adding capabilities business customers are already demanding: payments to PayPal and Venmo accounts, integration with stablecoin networks, and instant payments, all inside the bank’s digital banking interfaces.The platform is available today through integrations with leading core and digital banking providers. COCC, a leading core technology provider for community banks and credit unions, is live as an integration partner, giving its client institutions immediate access through the platforms they already operate on. Jack Henry integration is also available, with additional partnerships underway.Reading Cooperative Bank, a founding partner and one of the institutions that helped shape Rebolt’s development, is live today. Additional institutions are in implementation across both the COCC and Jack Henry cores.A Utility Model Built to LastMost payment innovation in banking follows the same pattern: a technology company builds a product, sells it to banks, and captures the margin in between. Rebolt was structured to break that pattern.As a community bank–owned utility, Rebolt’s pricing, product roadmap, and governance are shaped by the institutions on the platform, not by outside investors looking for an exit.Rebolt is building on-ramps to major stable-coin networks, instant payment rails, and leading Software-as-a-Service providers.Community Banks Ready to Stop WaitingThe small business payment gap is not a new problem. What’s new is that community banks now have a solution they own. Rebolt is actively partnering with financial institutions ready to bring differentiated payment capabilities to their business customers and reclaim the digital experience they’ve been ceding to fintechs and big banks for a decade.Talk to the Rebolt team: sales@rebolt.comAbout Rebolt Financial TechnologyRebolt Financial Technology is a community bank–owned payment utility that brings modern payment capabilities — including PayPal, Venmo, stablecoin networks, and instant payments — to small business customers through the financial institutions that serve them. Built on a flexible API framework and integrated with leading core and digital banking platforms, Rebolt extends what community banks have already built rather than replacing it. Incubated within Alloy Labs, Rebolt is governed by and for the community financial institutions it serves. Learn more at www.rebolt.com About Reading Cooperative BankOwned by the people who bank here, Reading Cooperative Bank is a Massachusetts-based mutual bank that has spent 140 years staying close to customers, understanding their needs, and innovating to serve our communities better. Visit readingcoop.com to learn more.Media ContactJason Henrichs CEO, Rebolt Financial Technology sales@reboltft.com

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