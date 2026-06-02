OutCare Health Acquires inclusive+ to Accelerate Access to LGBTQ+ Affirming Care Nationwide

Combined efforts aim to expand provider education and improve patient access to affirming care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutCare Health , a national nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQ+ health equity , today announced that inclusive+, a provider education and vetting platform, has joined OutCare Health. At a time when access to affirming care is increasingly under pressure nationwide, the move expands OutCare's national efforts to improve health equity through provider education, care navigation, and expanded access to affirming healthcare services. With this integration, inclusive+’s education platform, assessment tools, provider directory , and brand assets will become part of OutCare Health’s ecosystem, creating a more unified and comprehensive hub for both patients seeking affirming care and providers committed to delivering it.Founded in 2022, inclusive+ trained providers through personalized education and connected those vetted providers to LGBTQ+ patients through an online directory. Its platform provided specialty-specific LGBTQ+ education based on results of a baseline assessment. By linking continuing education to provider knowledge gaps in cultural and clinical competency, the platform generated individualized learning recommendations rather than delivering uniform content. The tailored, assessment-based LGBTQ+ education model was piloted at the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics (UI Health), and the resulting manuscript is under peer review. inclusive+’s work has contributed to strengthening provider knowledge and expanding access to inclusive care."We built inclusive+ to address two problems contributing to healthcare disparities LGBTQ+ communities face: providers are often not adequately educated in the needs of our communities, and patients have a hard time finding competent providers they can trust,” said Lori Ebenstein, Co-Founder and CEO of inclusive+. “OutCare Health is a leader in LGBTQ+ health equity, and we’re excited to see our mission continue through their work.”“We are honored to carry forward the foundation that inclusive+ built and the impact it has already had on provider education and patient trust,” said Dustin Nowaskie, MD, President of OutCare Health. “This transition allows us to accelerate our work at a critical moment, expanding access to affirming care by equipping providers with the knowledge and tools they need, while making it easier for LGBTQ+ patients to find care where they feel seen, respected, and supported.”Current inclusive+ providers will be welcomed into OutCare Health's platform, where they can continue to be discoverable by patients seeking affirming care. Patients can expect continued access to trusted provider information, with expanded resources through OutCare Health.About OutCare HealthOutCare Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit driving LGBTQ+ health equity worldwide by connecting LGBTQ+ people to affirming providers, resources, and education. OutCare’s vision is a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality, affirming care and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life. Learn more at outcarehealth.org.About inclusive+inclusive+ was started with the vision of equitable healthcare for LGBTQ+ communities. Through a combined education platform and provider directory, inclusive+ worked to increase the number of providers who can provide affirming and competent care and improve patient access to those trained providers. inclusive+ was co-founded by Anna Jacobs, MD, MBA; Monika Lach, PharmD, MSc; and Lori Ebenstein, MBA, and its mission continues through OutCare Health.

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