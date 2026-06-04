ChIPs Welcomes Laura Lee Norris to its Board of Directors

Laura Lee Norris, Professor and Associate Dean at Santa Clara University School of Law, joins the ChIPs Network Board of Directors.

Norris is a founding ChIPs member and faculty advisor for ChIPs Santa Clara Law.

This organization has given so much to me and to so many women in tech law. After 20 years as a member, I'm deeply honored to give back in this new capacity and help lead ChIPs into its next act” — Laura Lee Norris

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChIPs Network has appointed Laura Lee Norris of Santa Clara University School of Law to its Board of Directors. Norris has been involved in ChIPs for more than 20 years, serving as a founding Co-Chairperson of the Silicon Valley chapter and a founding Faculty Advisor for the Santa Clara Law chapter.

"This organization has given so much to me and to so many women in tech law. After 20 years as a member, I'm deeply honored to give back in this new capacity and help lead ChIPs into its next act," said Norris.

An advocate for women looking to pursue a technology law career, Norris serves as a Santa Clara Law Clinical Professor of Law, the Associate Dean for Innovation, the Director of the Entrepreneurs Law Clinic, and Co-Director of the Tech Edge J.D. program. As a certified career coach, Norris also dedicates her time to advise students in career-planning using design thinking principles.

Previously, Norris served as the first Vice President of Legal Affairs at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and in a solo practice served over 50 startup companies as an outsourced in-house counsel. Early in her career, she worked at Arnold White & Durkee as an associate IP litigation attorney and as a patent agent at Intel Corporation. . Early in her career, she worked at Arnold White & Durkee as an associate IP litigation attorney and as a patent agent at Intel Corporation.

Dorian Daley, ChIPs Board Chair and Santa Clara Law alumna, highlighted Norris’ experience and the impact of her Board appointment. “Laura’s varied and impressive background ensures she will bring a new perspective to the organization. Her role at Santa Clara Law, spanning academia, research and developing NextGen advocates, makes her uniquely positioned to help us expand our law student and NextGen programming.”

Joan Toth, ChIPs Executive Director, shared Daley’s enthusiasm. “Her experience developing both ChIPs Silicon Valley and ChIPs Santa Clara Law —and her passion for cultivating the careers of young professionals—will make Laura a valued board member. She understands the IP landscape our emerging attorneys face and will continue to develop the next generation of legal advocates through this role.”

About ChIPs

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 10,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

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