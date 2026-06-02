SONAX USA Launches Ceramic Quick Glass Coating in the United States

SONAX Ceramic Quick Glass Coating

Premium ceramic glass detailer delivers dramatically improved wet-weather visibility, streak-free clarity, and long-lasting protection

I drove for more than an hour in heavy rain after applying it, and the water continued to sheet off the glass at speed. That’s when you really understand what this product does differently.” — Rob McCrary, SONAX USA Managing Director

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SONAX USA today announced the U.S. launch of SONAX Ceramic Quick Glass Coating , a premium ceramic spray detailer engineered specifically for automotive glass surfaces. Designed to clean, protect, and improve visibility in one easy step, the advanced formula leaves behind a durable hydrophobic barrier that rapidly sheets water off the windshield during rain and snow.Unlike traditional glass coatings that often require extensive prep work or curing time, SONAX Ceramic Quick Glass Coating uses a simple spray-on, wipe-off application that delivers immediate results for both enthusiasts and professional detailers.“There’s a moment when you realize the rain is hitting the windshield and you barely need the wipers anymore,” said Rob McCrary, Managing Director of SONAX USA. “I drove for more than an hour in heavy rain after applying it, and the water continued to sheet off the glass at speed. That’s when you really understand what this product does differently.”The ceramic-infused formula removes light contamination, fingerprints, road film, and grime without hazing or smearing, leaving behind crystal-clear visibility and a smooth protective surface that helps resist future buildup.Key product benefits include:• Rapid water sheeting technology for improved visibility in rain and snow• Streak-free, crystal-clear finish on exterior automotive glass• Durable ceramic protection that helps repel dirt and contamination• Reduced wear on wiper blades over time• Easy spray-on, wipe-off application with no complicated curing processSONAX Ceramic Quick Glass Coating is now available online at sonaxusa.com, autogeek.net and through authorized SONAX USA distributors and retail partners throughout the United States.

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