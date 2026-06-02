Tastykake Teams Up with Season 2 of Marvel Animation’s 'X-Men ‘97' for a Summer of Treats

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tastykake, the Philly-born purveyor of sweet treats, will conquer the snack aisle this summer by teaming up with Season 2 of Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97,” streaming July 1 on Disney+. Fans will get to eat up a promotion that’s equal parts nostalgia, action, and deliciousness as Tastykake kicks off a mutant-powered sweepstakes starting June 1.X Takes the Kake“X-Men ’97”-themed packaging will be featured on a lineup of Tastykake fan favorites, including:- Family Pack Krimpets & Kandy Kakes- Powdered & Frosted Bag Donuts- 6-Count Pecan Swirls- Single-Serve Glazed, Iced and Boston Creme Honey BunsSweepstakes - Ready to Power Up?Enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes - just snack, scan, and get in on the action at Tastykake.com . Prizes include:- One Grand Prize winner featuring a year’s supply of Tastykake treats, an Marvel Legends Series “X-Men ’97” collectible action figures from Hasbro, and $1,000 in cash.- Eight First Prizes that include a $100 Visa gift card, $20 in Tastykake coupons, and Marvel Legends Series “X-Men ’97” collectible action figures from Hasbro.“Tastykake and ‘X-Men '97’ are a delicious match — two beloved brands that keep families coming back for more,” noted Heather Kelly, brand manager for Tastykake. “For over a century, Tastykake has been a lunchbox staple passed down like a treasured family recipe, and ‘X-Men '97’ carries that same generational nostalgia, bringing parents and kids together – because some things are just better shared.”Fans can expect a multi-channel takeover, from thumb-stopping social content to can’t-miss in-store displays. Special edition Tastykake packaging inspired by Season 2 of Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ‘97” will be available at retailers nationwide from June 1 – August 1, 2026. For sweepstakes rules, participating retailers, and more summer fun, visit Tastykake.com/XMen97 and follow @Tastykake on social media. No X-Gene or purchase required to participate.About TastykakeA snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies,donuts, and more available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for freshness and quality, the Tastykake product portfolio includes such classics as Krimpets, Kandy Kakesand Juniors. One taste of a Tastykake treat and you'll know why this brand has been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. For more information on Tastykake, please visit www.tastykake.com About X-Men ’97Marvel Animation’s Emmy-nominated series “X-Men ’97” returns to Disney+ for a second season on July 1. A trailer and poster are available now to download and share. The first season of “X-Men ‘97” is one of the most-watched Disney+ Original animated series (based on hours streamed globally), and a hit with fans and critics alike. It is currently “Certified Fresh” with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes as of today.“X-Men ’97” Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence. The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

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