Guaranteed Service Adds Air Duct Repair, Cleaning, and Installation to Its New Jersey Home Comfort Lineup

The Manasquan, NJ-based home services company expands its offerings to give Garden State homeowners a single trusted source for healthier, more efficient air.

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaranteed Service, one of New Jersey's most trusted names in home comfort, has expanded its service lineup with three new air duct offerings: air duct repair air duct installation and replacement , and air duct cleaning . The addition reflects the company's commitment to being the one call that handles it all – from the furnace and AC to the ductwork connecting every room in the home.For years, Guaranteed Service has helped Central New Jersey homeowners resolve heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, and indoor air quality challenges. Now, with dedicated air duct services in place, the team can address one of the most commonly overlooked parts of any HVAC system.The new air duct repair service targets leaks, disconnected sections, and damaged ductwork that quietly reduce efficiency and drive up energy costs. For homeowners dealing with uneven temperatures or higher-than-normal utility bills, this service gets to the root of the problem rather than masking it.For homes with outdated systems or properties that need ductwork installed from scratch, Guaranteed Service now offers full air duct installation and replacement. The team measures and plans each project to ensure the duct system is properly sized and matched to the home's specific heating and cooling needs.The company's air duct cleaning service removes accumulated dust, allergens, mold spores, and other contaminants that build up inside duct systems over time. This service is especially valuable for families managing allergies or respiratory conditions and for anyone moving into an older home.New Jersey's climate puts HVAC systems to work in every season. When ductwork is leaking or dirty, even a new system cannot perform the way it should. By bringing repair, installation, and cleaning under one roof, Guaranteed Service gives homeowners a straightforward path to better air quality and lower energy waste."Your air ducts are the backbone of your entire HVAC system – if they're leaking, damaged, or clogged, everything else suffers," said Helmi Ben Flah, owner of Guaranteed Service. "We're expanding into these services because our customers deserve one trusted team for the full picture, and that's always been the Guaranteed Service promise."About Guaranteed ServiceGuaranteed Service is a full-service home comfort company, owned and operated by founder Helmi Ben Flah, proudly serving homeowners throughout New Jersey from its base in Manasquan. The company specializes in heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality, backed by a team of fully trained technicians available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Guaranteed Service stands behind a same-day service guarantee, offers interest-free financing for up to five years, and provides lifetime guarantees on installed heating and cooling equipment. To learn more or schedule service, visit guaranteedservice.com.

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