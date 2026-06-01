RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CEO CHAMPIONS AI FOR EVERY EMPLOYEE, PARTNERING WITH THINKGOV TO POWER WHEELS UP 2030

Richmond International Airport partners with ThinkGov to deploy AI across its entire workforce, enhancing strategic execution and employee empowerment.

In my view, leveraging AI is no longer optional — it is essential to shaping and executing a forward-looking strategy,” — Dr. Perry Miller

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Perry J. Miller, PhD, AAE, IAP, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission (CRAC), has made a deliberate and public commitment to artificial intelligence. Not for a select few, but for everyone. Richmond International Airport (RIC) has partnered with ThinkGov , an AI-native government technology company, to deploy the ThinkSpace platform across the airport's entire workforce. This partnership directly supports Wheels Up 2030, RIC's five-year strategic plan for sustainable growth and operational excellence. This is not a pilot program; it is an organizational commitment."In my view, leveraging AI is no longer optional — it is essential to shaping and executing a forward-looking strategy," said Dr. Miller.Wheels Up 2030 is that strategy in action. Built around the POWER 2.0 framework, the plan organizes the airport's strategic priorities across five pillars: Passenger Experience, Operational Excellence, Workforce Development, Enterprise Revenue and Growth, and Regional Impact and Resilience. As RIC focuses on connecting people and powering progress, Wheels Up 2030 establishes its vision of every member of the organization having the clarity, capability, and confidence to perform at the highest level, across every role, every shift, every day."Working with ThinkGov has enabled me to leverage AI as a strategic tool, enhancing data-driven decision-making, identifying emerging opportunities, and strengthening our ability to execute with greater precision and foresight," Dr. Miller stated."When every member of an organization is equipped with their own personal AI thought partner, something important happens. Staff stop spending their energy searching for answers and start applying their expertise to decisions that matter. That is not a technology outcome, that is a workforce outcome, and it should not be reserved for the few who happen to have a seat license," said Tim Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkGov. "Dr. Miller understood that from the beginning. Wheels Up 2030 is built on the belief that every employee deserves the tools to contribute at their highest level. ThinkSpace was built on the same conviction."ThinkSpace is ThinkGov's AI-powered execution engine. Unlike large commercial AI providers, it is purpose-built for the public sector, with government-specific workflows and compliance aligned to NIST 800-53 security standards. Purposeful innovation yields results, and ThinkSpace delivers them from day one. Pre-configured for the way government actually works, it arrives with role-tailored assistants designed to aid strategic thinking, support complex decisions, and keep every employee aligned to organizational priorities. There is no lengthy configuration, no months of customization, just immediate value.Because ThinkGov's enterprise model eliminates the barrier of per-seat licensing, that value reaches everyone. Every RIC employee, from senior leadership to frontline staff, has access to an AI thought partner designed to strengthen decision-making, increase efficiency, and reinforce mission alignment, not at a premium, but for the entire workforce.Trust and integrity are core values at RIC, which aligns with ThinkGov's commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in AI development, deployment, and governance. ThinkGov never trains on customer data, providing comfort in knowing that RIC's institutional knowledge, operational data, and workforce interactions remain entirely their own. Governance is built into the foundation of the platform, with automated data protection, real-time content moderation, audit logging, and public records compliance active across every interaction. When RIC's people make decisions, they do so knowing the tools supporting them are secure, compliant, and built to serve the public interest."RIC's partnership with ThinkGov is a demonstration of what purposeful AI adoption looks like in the public sector," said Bryan Helaire, Co-Founder and President of ThinkGov. "When an organization deploys AI with mission alignment at the center, it stops being a technology investment and starts being a workforce investment. Empowering every team member to think strategically, collaborate effectively, and execute with confidence — that is what ThinkSpace delivers. RIC is showing the way."The runway is clear. Wheels Up with ThinkSpace.

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