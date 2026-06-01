10th Mountain Division honors Mykins, Kearney at Mountain Salute

FORT DRUM, NY—Soldiers, family members and friends joined Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and Fort Drum, for the division’s Mountain Salute ceremony on June 1, 2026.

The Mountain Salute ceremony recognized the service of Col. Jennifer A. Mykins, deputy commanding officer for support, and Col. Daniel P. Kearney, the division’s chief of staff.

Immediately following her arrival in June 2025, Mykins deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border from July to October 2025.

“Simply put, Col. Mykins’ tenure as Mountain 65 has been defined by excellence. She’s led with precision, with empathy, and a deep understanding of what it takes to sustain a division, built for agility, endurance, and lethality,” said Naumann. “And she’s moved the needle to effect positive change for our division.”

Mykins led the division by increasing the responsiveness of the sustainment enterprise and the capability to operate in a large-scale combat environment on a multi-domain battlefield.

Naumann thanked Mykins for her passion and unwavering dedication to the team and that her legacy would endure in every formation she strengthened and every soldier she empowered.

Col. Daniel P. Kearney served as the 1st Brigade Combat Team commander from June 2023 until September of 2025. During his command, he led the Division through Joint Readiness Training Center 24-07 and a deployment throughout the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. For the remainder of his time at Fort Drum, Kearney served as the Chief of Staff of the 10th Mountain Division from September 2025 to July 2026.

“Col. Kearney’s impact on the Division has been profound. He has shaped our staff into an agile, disciplined, and high performing team–one capable of driving the division through modernization, readiness cycles, and complex operational demands,” said Naumann.

Naumann lauded Kearney’s mark he left on the division. “We are better because of your leadership, and we are grateful for your service, your candor, and your unwavering commitment to the mountain team,” said Naumann.

Kearney will move on to serve as the commander of operations group, Joint Readiness Training Center, at Fort Polk, La.

“This community is incredibly fortunate to have both Kearney and Mykins families as part of our 10th Mountain team,” said Naumann. “Collectively, their leadership has shaped this Division during a period of intense operational tempo, modernization, and transformation.”