Bhava launches worldwide: the first family-aware matrimonial dating app for the diaspora

Bhava App - Vedic Astrology Matchmaking

Bhava launches worldwide, giving family a seat at the matrimonial table while preserving the couple's autonomy.

We built Bhava as a dating app serious enough to be matrimonial, and a matrimonial product modern enough to feel like a dating app.” — Himanshu Batra, founder of Sphnix, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new kind of matrimonial dating app launches worldwide today. Bhava, built by Sphnix, Inc., arrives on the Apple App Store as the first dating-and-matrimonial product designed for a generation that has rejected both options on the table: the casual swipe-and-meet dating apps their friends use, and the matrimonial portals their parents once trusted. Bhava is neither. It is something else - serious about marriage, modern as any dating app, and built around the family from the very first screen.

Bhava is a dual-account, family-aware matrimonial dating platform. Every Member can link up to four Family curator accounts - a mother, a father, a sibling, an aunt - each with their own login, their own view of the Member's matches, and their own role in the matchmaking conversation. Family curators leave private notes, flag concerns, favorite candidates, and bring suggestions from their own offline networks into the app. They do not message, swipe, or pose as the Member. The Member remains in control of every decision. The family is finally allowed to help.

"My friends and I were stuck between two bad options - dating apps that treat marriage like a casual side quest, and matrimonial portals built for our parents' generation that feel like another planet," said Himanshu Batra, founder of Sphnix, Inc. "We built Bhava to be the missing third option: a dating app serious enough to be matrimonial, a matrimonial product modern enough to feel like a dating app, and honest about the fact that in our culture, the family is part of the journey - not a problem to engineer around."

WHAT MAKES BHAVA STRUCTURALLY DIFFERENT

Two account types, one app. Bhava's first screen asks a single question: "Are you here for yourself, or for someone you love?" From that branch flows a Member experience designed around curation and care, and a Family Hub designed around participation without overreach. No other dating app, in any market, ships this architecture.

The Family-Active badge. Every Member's profile carries a small public signal - "Mom and Brother joined Bhava" - that simply cannot be faked on a dating app. It is the matrimonial equivalent of a reference, visible at first glance, communicating seriousness without a single word.

Vedic compatibility, computed precisely. Bhava calculates Ashtakoota Milan - the eight-fold compatibility framework Indian families have used for over a thousand years - between two specific Members, scored across Varna, Vashya, Tara, Yoni, Graha Maitri, Gana, Bhakoot, and Nadi. The output is a relational signal between two people, not a horoscope. There are no daily readings, no zodiac descriptions, no fortune-telling. Tradition is preserved as math, not as content.

One introduction per day. No swipe stack. No infinite feed. Each Member receives a single curated introduction every morning - capped server-side, never gameable - so attention stays with the person in front of them, not with the next card. It is the inverse of how a casual dating app is built.

The modern aunty network, structured. Family curators can bring real-world candidates into the app by phone number, biodata PDF, or a simple name-and-city note. Bhava sends a one-time, consented SMS invitation; the candidate opts in; the introduction lands in the Member's inbox tagged "From Mom." It captures the way Indian marriages actually get arranged in 2026 - through WhatsApp forwards, wedding-circle referrals, the friend-of-a-cousin chain - and gives it a product surface that is private, consensual, and respectful of every participant.

WHY NOW

A generation is reaching marriage age that does not see itself in either inherited system. In Mumbai, in Bangalore, in Hyderabad, the Shaadi-style portals their parents once used feel transactional and disconnected from how this generation talks, dresses, and works. In New York, in Toronto, in London, in Dubai, in Sydney, the Hinge-style dating apps their peers swipe through feel disrespectful of the intention they are actually carrying - the intention to marry, and to do so with their families a part of, rather than apart from, the choice.

Bhava is built for that exact gap. The product treats the family not as a relic to be tolerated, not as a threat to be routed around, but as a participant whose role can be designed for - carefully, with explicit consent, with clear boundaries - so that thousands of years of Indian matrimonial practice finally arrive on iPhone in a form that resembles it.

WHO BHAVA IS FOR

Bhava is for the globally distributed Indian generation now reaching marriage age - the 1.5- and second-generation diaspora across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the Gulf, the Caribbean, and East Africa, alongside English-speaking urban India. It is for the engineer in Brooklyn whose mother in Pune is quietly worried, the doctor in London whose father in Chennai has already started asking, the consultant in Dubai whose sister keeps sending profiles. It is for people who want a serious dating app - one that doesn't pretend marriage is optional.

AVAILABILITY

Bhava is available worldwide on the Apple App Store today. Member onboarding takes approximately seven minutes and produces a complete matrimonial profile, including a Lahiri-ayanamsa Vedic birth chart. Family curator invitations can be sent by the Member from inside the app at any time and require no separate signup flow. An Android build and a web companion are in development. Premium subscriptions - Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly - unlock the deep kundali compatibility view; the core matrimonial dating experience is free.

ABOUT SPHNIX, INC.

Sphnix, Inc. is a U.S.-based company building software for the global Indian community - products designed around the cultural and family structures the existing dating-app market has largely overlooked. Bhava, the company's first product, is a matrimonial dating app for the diaspora. Sphnix is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is privately held.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.