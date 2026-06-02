Gitcha and Momentum MLS Partner to Deliver the Buyer Listing Service® to Western Arizona

In an industry where buyer support is increasingly under pressure, we believe it’s more important than ever to champion both sides of the transaction.” — Kim Everett

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Gitcha and Momentum MLS (formerly WARDEX) today announced a strategic partnership that integrates Gitcha’s groundbreaking Buyer Listing Servicedirectly into Momentum’s agent experience. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in evolving the Multiple Listing Service into a dual-sided marketplace that serves both buyers and sellers more effectively.The integration builds on Momentum’s ongoing commitment to innovation and member success. By featuring verified buyer demand alongside active listings, the platform strengthens buyer representation, improves listing transparency, and fosters greater cooperation among members, ultimately driving more informed conversations and successful transactions.“Momentum MLS remains dedicated to delivering real differentiation for our agents,” said Kim Everett, CEO of Momentum MLS. “In an industry where buyer support is increasingly under pressure, we believe it’s more important than ever to champion both sides of the transaction. The Buyer Listing Service gives our members powerful new tools to amplify buyer voices and actively shape a healthier, more balanced market.”The integration gives Momentum members real-time visibility into active buyer demand, including desired property features, preferred locations, budget ranges, and financing timelines. By centralizing this information within the MLS, the platform creates a more reciprocal marketplace and uncovers emerging opportunities that might otherwise remain hidden.“Agents don’t need more features, they need solutions that solidify their role & bolster the service they provide to clients,” said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. “At a time when seller choice is loudly prioritized, Momentum MLS recognized the opportunity to strengthen buyer choice by letting serious buyers broadcast what they need, allowing the full market to respond and serve them.”About Momentum MLS:Momentum MLS is a forward-thinking multiple listing service serving real estate professionals across Arizona. Formerly known as WARDEX, the organization rebranded as Momentum MLS during its 20th anniversary year to reflect its continued commitment to helping brokers and agents build traction, stay competitive, and move their businesses forward.Focused on delivering accurate data, practical technology solutions, responsive support, and business-building resources, Momentum MLS empowers members with the tools and insights they need to navigate a rapidly evolving real estate market. The organization has earned industry recognition for excellence in customer service, data quality, and business generation, and remains committed to providing meaningful value that helps subscribers grow with confidence. More than a source of listing data, Momentum MLS serves as a trusted partner dedicated to supporting the long-term success of the real estate professionals and communities it serves.About Gitcha:Gitcha is a demand-based real estate platform with products designed to give buyer agents visibility like that of listing agents. Its Buyer Listing Serviceallows agents to enter buyer needs within an MLS-licensed environment and connect with other agents who may have access to matching properties.Agents can also syndicate buyer criteria for display on Gitcha’s public platform, where the demand information can be searched and shared.For additional information go to Gitcha.com/MLSMedia Contact

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