Division / Program: Late-Successional and Old-Growth Forest Conservation Strategies Work Group

Date: June 9, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting - Zoom

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing

The public may attend work group meetings in person or online. To participate online, advanced registration is required. To request accommodation for special needs, please contact us in advance - typically at least five business days before the meeting by phone, email, or TTY/TDD. There will be a public comment period of 5 to 10 minutes near the end of each meeting.

Register on Zoom

Contact Name: Andrew Whitman

Contact Phone: 207-557-0781

Contact Email: Andrew.whitman@maine.gov



If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.