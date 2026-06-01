LSOG Work Group Meeting #3 - Review of LSOG forest and strategies
Division / Program: Late-Successional and Old-Growth Forest Conservation Strategies Work Group
Date: June 9, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Location: Virtual Meeting - Zoom
Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing
The public may attend work group meetings in person or online. To participate online, advanced registration is required. To request accommodation for special needs, please contact us in advance - typically at least five business days before the meeting by phone, email, or TTY/TDD. There will be a public comment period of 5 to 10 minutes near the end of each meeting.
Contact Name: Andrew Whitman
Contact Phone: 207-557-0781
Contact Email: Andrew.whitman@maine.gov
If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.
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