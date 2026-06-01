Super Bingo at Plaza Hotel & Casino offers BOGO registration for Canadians

Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Canadians can bring a friend for free to all three summer Super Bingo events at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to downtown Las Vegas’ only bingo room, the Plaza Hotel & Casino is offering Canadian residents with valid passports the opportunity to register for the Super Bingo events occurring in June, July and August and bring a friend for free.

Held in the Plaza’s ballroom, Super Bingo draws nearly 1,000 people from across the country and as well as many bingo enthusiasts from Canada for the opportunity to win big playing fun-filled games of bingo over two days.

The Plaza will host its monthly $160,000 Super Bingo event June 15-17 and Aug. 3-5. July 3-5, the Plaza will hold a special $250,000 Super Bingo to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Bingo-only registration is $160 per person for the June and August events, or $250 per person for the special July event. Canadian residents who register online and specify in the comments/special requests section that they have a valid Canadian passport will be contacted by the Plaza’s bingo staff to register a friend for free. Online Super Bingo registration is available at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/bingo/super-bingo-registration/.

Hotel-and-bingo packages are also available and start at $140 for a four-night stay with no resort fee for the June and August events or $200 for a five-night stay with no resort fee for the special July event.

All Super Bingo players receive one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions, pastries and Pinkbox Doughnuts in the morning, boxed lunches each day, and $10 in free slot play after the first day’s session.

Besides the monthly Super Bingo events, the Plaza’s Bingo room offers six daily bingo sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and is located two floors above the main casino. By parking on the third floor of the Plaza’s self-parking garage, guests have convenient and direct access to the Plaza’s bingo room.

Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

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