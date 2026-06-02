Award-Winning Reputation Management Firm Red Banyan Promotes Solomon Howard to Associate Director Red Banyan

Red Banyan promotes Solomon Howard to Associate Director to lead brand campaigns, provide senior-level counsel, and support its Jewish advocacy vertical.

Solomon has proven himself to be a sharp, dedicated communications strategist who consistently delivers for our clients.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management, today announced the promotion of Solomon Howard to Associate Director. Howard has been an integral part of the firm's growth, developing and managing brand building campaigns for clients across a range of industries, with a particular focus on the firm's Jewish advocacy vertical."Solomon has proven himself to be a sharp, dedicated communications strategist who consistently delivers for our clients. His deep commitment to Jewish advocacy and his ability to craft messaging that moves the needle make him a tremendous asset to our team and to the clients who count on us," said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan.In his expanded role, Howard will take on increased oversight across client accounts and team management, spearhead complex communications strategies, and deliver senior-level counsel on brand positioning and executive visibility efforts. His promotion signals Red Banyan's continued investment in top talent dedicated to serving clients whose reputations demand precision, nuance, and an unwavering commitment to results.Howard brought nearly five years of strategic communications experience to Red Banyan when he joined in 2022, having honed his skills in public affairs, media relations, and digital strategy at a Florida-based firm. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Politics and Spanish from New York University."As I assume this new role, I'm proud to be with a firm that prioritizes thoughtful strategy, deep client relationships, and a principled approach to communications,” said Howard. “Red Banyan has the perfect combination of talent and mindset to succeed in today's rapidly evolving market."About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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