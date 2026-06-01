NATHAN THE CATLADY LAUNCHES THE PURR-FECT FATHER'S DAY GIFT FOR EVERY CAT DAD

Mission-Driven Cat Rescue Brand Drops Limited-Time 25% Off the Gift-Ready Cat Dad Signature Robe, with 10% of Every Purchase Benefiting Cat Rescue

Father's Day feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the guys who are just as devoted to their cats as any Cat Lady, because dads deserve to feel as special as their cats make them feel every day.” — Nathan Kehn (Nathan the CatLady)

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan The CatLady , a passionate pet advocate and mission-driven rescuer with a global brand built around celebrating the love between humans and their cats, is giving Cat Dads everywhere something worth purring about this Father's Day. From June 1 through June 21, the brand's signature Cat Dad Robe is available at 25% off (applied at checkout), with an additional 10% of every purchase going directly to cat rescue organizations, making this cozy gift idea a win for all.The Cat Dad Robe, the irresistible complement to Nathan's iconic Cat Lady Robe, is crafted from ultra-plush fleece and arrives ready to gift in Nathan The CatLady's signature branded gift box, making it one of the most effortless Father's Day gifts on the market. Whether a customer is shopping for themselves or their favorite Cat Dad in their life, the robe delivers the kind of warmth that goes beyond the fabric."Following the successful ‘Cat Lady’ robe launch, the Cat Dad robe was something our community asked for, and we knew it had to be done right," said Nathan Kehn (Nathan the CatLady). "Father's Day feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the guys who are just as devoted to their cats as any Cat Lady, because these dads deserve to feel as special as their cats make them feel every day."Gift-Ready. Mission-Driven. Limited Time.* Ultra-soft plush fleece robe, available in a rich signature colorway* Arrives in Nathan The CatLady's branded gift box — no wrapping required* 25% off June 1–21, 2026 (Father's Day) only (discount applied at checkout)* 10% of every purchase is donated directly to a cat rescue* Available at https://nathanthecatlady.com/product/catdad-signature-robe/ With a passionate community of cat lovers across social media and a growing reputation for purposeful gifting, Nathan The CatLady has become a go-to brand for people who want their purchases to reflect their values. The Cat Dad and Cat Lady robes can also be purchased as a matching set, a detail that has already generated significant buzz among couples in the brand's devoted fanbase.The Cat Dad Robe is available now at https://nathanthecatlady.com/product/catdad-signature-robe/ . The 25% Father’s Day promotional discount is for a limited time only: June 1, 2026, through June 21, 2026, and is applied at checkout.For more information, please visit www.nathanthecatlady.com or follow along on Instagram at @nathanthecatlady.###About Nathan The CatLady:Nathan Kehn, widely known by his social media handle @NathantheCatLady, is actively redefining what it means to be a “Cat Lady.Nathan is a Los Angeles–based animal advocate, content creator, and one of the leading voices in the modern “cat dad” movement. With a combined audience of over one million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, he has become a leading voice in the animal welfare space. Nathan has built a highly engaged community through a unique blend of humor, storytelling, and rescue-driven content, sitting at the intersection of culture and cause. Through his platform, Nathan draws attention to cat rescue, TNR efforts, fostering, and animal welfare, making these topics accessible and entertaining to a broad audience. His content ranges from comedic, relatable moments in everyday life with cats to impactful rescue stories that highlight the realities faced by stray and abandoned animals.In addition to his digital presence, Nathan is a very active, real-life participant in the pet and animal welfare space, appearing at industry events, cat-focused conventions, and rescue missions all over the USA as well as missions in Spain, Nicaragua, and more. His work helps bridge the gap between entertainment and advocacy, making him a valuable partner for brands, organizations, and media outlets looking to connect with passionate pet-loving audiences.Nathan continues to use his voice to inspire a new generation of cat owners and advocates, proving that humor, heart, and purpose can coexist in the digital age.

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