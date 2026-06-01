New York LLC publication directs newspaper revenue to the county on each LLC's record; industry data covers 473 publication orders across 36 counties. LLC Publishers — New York LLC publication service handling newspaper placement, affidavits, and state filing across all 62 counties. Industry data from LLC Publishers: New York LLC publication cost ranges from $395 to $1,795 depending on the county, reflecting each county's designated newspaper rates.

After 473 LLC publication orders across 36 New York counties, industry data details how Section 206 ties newspaper revenue to each LLC's designated county

In our data from 473 LLC publication orders across 36 New York counties and 107 newspapers, the county an LLC is designated in determines which local newspapers run the notice.” — Sandeep Arneja, Owner, LLC Publishers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry report from LLC Publishers, a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties, examines how the state's LLC publication requirement directs newspaper revenue to the county where each LLC is designated. The report draws on operational data from 473 LLC publication orders across 36 New York counties and 107 newspapers between September 2025 and May 2026.

Under Section 206 of the New York Limited Liability Company Law, every newly formed LLC must publish notice of its formation in two newspapers — one daily and one weekly — for six consecutive weeks, in newspapers designated by the clerk of the county on the LLC's record. Of 223 Certificates of Publication the company has submitted to the New York Department of State during that period, 179 have been formally accepted, none have been rejected, and the remainder remain under review.

Because the designated newspapers are tied to the county on each LLC's record, the publication fees flow to the newspapers of that county. The requirement, enacted as part of New York's original Limited Liability Company Law in 1994, directs a recurring stream of revenue to local newspapers in the county where each LLC is designated.

Arneja said:

"In our data from 473 LLC publication orders across 36 New York counties and 107 newspapers, the county an LLC is designated in determines which local newspapers run the notice. When an LLC is designated in one county, the publication fees support that county's newspapers."

New York's LLC Law treats the county designation and the registered agent as separate elements. Under Section 203(e)(2), the person forming the LLC designates the county where its office is to be located; Section 203(e)(5) separately covers the registered agent.

Arneja described how the county is set when publication is handled through a registered agent:

"One common way the requirement is handled is through a registered agent whose publication operates in a single county. To publish that way, the LLC's designated county is changed to the registered agent's county — frequently Albany or Rockland — so the fees support that county's newspapers rather than the newspapers in the county where the business itself is located."

Arneja added:

"The county on an LLC's record is a designation the owner makes when the company is formed. Whether a particular county is the right one for a business is a judgment only that owner can make — with guidance from an attorney who understands their specific situation, if they want it. A registered agent cannot make that determination, and neither can I. When the county is changed to fit how a publication service operates, that change may or may not be appropriate for the business — and the only person positioned to decide is the owner."

Bills addressing the LLC publication requirement are currently pending in both chambers of the New York State Legislature — Senate Bill 6483 and Assembly Bill 3546 in the 2025-2026 session — and remain in committee.

Arneja commented on the law's purpose:

"Local journalism matters, and this requirement was built to support it. Where an LLC is designated decides which community's newspapers receive the publication. Our notices have run in papers across 36 counties — from large daily papers to small weeklies that charge as little as $40 for a single notice."

LLC Publishers (https://www.llcpublishers.com) is a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties. Because it works in every county, the company publishes the required Section 206 notice in the county already listed in each LLC's Articles of Organization — the LLC's existing designated county — without changing the county, the registered agent, or the service-of-process address. It handles newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.

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