DPA Auctions Acquires AgIQ, A Full-Farm Valuation Platform for Dealers, Cooperatives and Producers

DPA Acquires AgIQ

DPA expands equipment intelligence capabilities with AgIQ and AssetManager’s living balance sheet for full fleet valuations.

A living, breathing picture of what their equipment is actually worth today. Not a guess. Not a formula from a book. A real-time answer they can take to the bank.” — Brandon Peterson, President, DPA Auctions

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA Auctions today announced its acquisition of AgIQ, an equipment intelligence platform co-founded by DPA’s own COO, Dallas Polivka, and technologist Michael Pierce. The acquisition brings AgIQ’s valuation technology under the DPA umbrella and introduces AssetManager—a portfolio-level valuation tool that gives producers, dealers, and cooperatives a continuously updated view of their entire equipment fleet’s fair market value.

AgIQ and AssetManager provide what the company calls a “living balance sheet”—a real-time individual and portfolio view that replaces static depreciation schedules with current market valuations across every piece of equipment an operation owns. Rather than looking up one machine at a time, producers can now see their full fleet’s worth in a single view, updated continuously to reflect actual market conditions. For dealers managing trade-in inventory, cooperatives advising members on equipment decisions and producers with numerous pieces of equipment in an operation, AssetManager delivers the same fleet-level intelligence at scale.

The platform draws on more than 25 sources that total over 200M data points—data collected through DPA’s own half-century of serving the agricultural equipment market, as well as the equipment industry at large. Valuations reflect current commodity prices, interest rates, regional demand, and seasonal patterns, providing a level of market awareness that static guides and annual publications cannot match.

“I saw our industry still relying on outdated depreciation guides and annual pricing books that were stale before they were published,” said Dallas Polivka, COO of DPA Auctions and Co-Founder of AgIQ. “Our customers needed real-time market intelligence, not last year’s best guess. AgIQ was built to give them exactly that, and DPA’s acquisition of the platform brings that vision home to the company where the data started.”

“AgIQ and AssetManager gives our customers something no one else in this industry offers: a living, breathing picture of what their equipment is actually worth today. Not a guess. Not a formula from a book. A real-time answer they can take to the bank.” said Brandon Peterson, President of DPA Auctions.

Dealers, cooperatives and producers can access individual equipment valuations at no cost through the AgIQ platform, with AssetManager’s full fleet portfolio capabilities available through subscription tiers. For a limited time, DPA is offering the platform free of charge. Rollout will begin with DPA”s current clients and strategic partners.

About DPA Auctions

Founded in 1972 in Oakland, Nebraska, DPA Auctions is a three-generation, American-owned and operated equipment auction company serving agriculture, construction, and transportation markets nationwide. For more than fifty years, DPA has built its reputation on straightforward service, the lowest commissions in the industry, and treating every customer like family. Learn more at dpaauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer

justin.scheel@dpaauctions.com

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