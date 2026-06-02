Attune Selected by Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to Advance Community Air Quality Monitoring Across Berkshire County

County-wide sensor network will deliver real-time air quality insights and inform public health planning across the region.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attune, a leader in intelligent building and environmental monitoring solutions, was selected by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) to provide Air Quality Monitoring and Reporting Services after a competitive bidding process. The goal of BRPC’s Air Quality Monitoring Program is to identify variations in air quality across the county and investigate potential sources contributing to respiratory conditions prevalent in the region.Through this collaboration, Attune will provide a comprehensive air quality monitoring solution that includes indoor and outdoor sensors, a real-time data platform, and ongoing technical support services. The project is designed to help BRPC and local stakeholders better understand particulate matter and pollutant trends across the region, strengthen public health insights, and support community-focused environmental planning.Funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities grant, the initiative will deploy a network of sensors to collect baseline data on multiple parameters, including PM2.5 and PM10. The program aims to identify variations in air quality throughout the county and investigate environmental factors contributing to respiratory health concerns.“Attune’s air quality monitors and cloud platform clearly meet and exceed the requirements of our study. The Attune team demonstrated a clear understanding of our needs from the outset of the bidding process as well. They have been a great partner to BRPC thus far, and we are excited to continue working with them through the duration of our study,” said Melissa Provencher, Environment & Energy Program Manager at BRPC.As part of the program scope, Attune will deliver pre-calibrated monitoring devices equipped with cellular connectivity, enabling reliable data collection even in remote locations without Wi-Fi infrastructure. The deployment will include particulate matter sensors capable of detecting particulates from the sub-micron level all the way up to PM10 in all devices. The system is designed to operate with minimal maintenance requirements while providing continuous environmental insights through a centralized platform.Attune’s software will support both internal analysis by the BRPC Environmental and Public Health teams and a public-facing web experience that allows community members to access air quality data transparently. The platform will provide real-time and historical reporting, data visualization tools, and secure data storage aligned with EPA quality assurance requirements.Attune will provide training, technical guidance, and ongoing maintenance support to ensure consistent system performance throughout the program. The company will also collaborate with BRPC to ensure tight alignment with EPA standards and reporting requirements.“Communities need more than sensors—they need reliable data and the intelligence to understand what it means,” said Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO of Attune. “By combining accurate environmental monitoring with a platform that helps stakeholders interpret and act on the data, we’re helping Berkshire County build a clearer picture of air quality and make more informed decisions to protect public health.”Air quality monitoring initiatives are expanding across the United States as communities seek better visibility into environmental conditions that impact public health. Federal investments such as the EPA’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities program are enabling local governments to deploy modern monitoring networks that provide continuous, localized data rather than relying solely on limited regional stations. At the same time, advances in sensor technology and cloud analytics now make it possible to collect accurate environmental data and translate it into actionable insights for public agencies and residents alike.This project has been funded wholly or in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency under assistance agreement 5X00A1106 to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, nor does the Environmental Protection Agency endorse trade names or recommend the use of commercial products mentioned in this document, as well as any images, video, text, or other content created by generative artificial intelligence tools, nor does any such content necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Environmental Protection Agency.About AttuneAttune provides intelligent monitoring solutions that help organizations understand what’s happening across their buildings and environments. By combining reliable sensors with a powerful data platform, Attune delivers real-time insights that help teams detect issues early, improve operational performance, and make informed decisions about air quality, energy, and infrastructure.About Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC)Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is the regional planning agency for Berkshire County, Massachusetts, providing comprehensive planning services to municipalities, which include land use, transportation, community and economic development, housing, public health, and environmental planning. BRPC promotes regional collaboration among communities and works to increase coordination between all levels of government. Learn more about BRPC's environmental initiatives, including air quality work through the Berkshire Clean Air program, at https://www.berkshirecleanair.org/ Media Contact:Jodi AndersonMarketing Engagement Lead, Attunejodi@attuneiot.comMelissa ProvencherEnvironment & Energy Program Manager, Berkshire Regional Planning Commissionmprovencher@berkshireplanning.org

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