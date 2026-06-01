Highway 6 Bigfork River bridge replacement starts June 8 (June 1, 2026)

Latest news releases

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be starting construction on the Highway 6 Bigfork River Bridge just north of the southern junction of Itasca County Road 14 on Monday, June 8. This project will replace the currently weight-restricted bridge.

Traffic will not be able to cross the bridge starting on June 8 and will be detoured on Itasca County Road 14 to Highway 38 to Itasca County Road 286. The detour is expected to be in place through November.

Please visit the project website for additional information and a detour map: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy6-bigfork.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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