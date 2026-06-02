MenuSano Launches AI Auto Allergens to Simplify Allergen Management and Food Labelling

Allergen Regulation Allergen Compliance

Proprietary technology that analyzes ingredients, recipes, and food labels to automate allergen identification and compliance support.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MenuSano, a leading provider of nutrition analysis , food labelling, and recipe management software, today announced the launch of AI Allergens, a proprietary allergen intelligence engine built directly into the MenuSano platform.Unlike generic artificial intelligence tools that rely primarily on prompting and publicly available information, AI Allergens™ operates within MenuSano’s structured food data ecosystem, analyzing ingredient relationships, recipe hierarchies, sub-recipes, combined recipes, custom ingredients, and food labelling requirements to identify allergens and maintain allergen visibility throughout the lifecycle of a product.The launch comes at a time when food businesses face increasing pressure to provide accurate allergen information, improve transparency, and respond to evolving regulatory requirements, including California Senate Bill 68 (SB68) and other food safety initiatives across North America and Europe.Solving a Long-Standing Industry ChallengeManaging allergens has traditionally been a manual and time-intensive process.When ingredients change, suppliers are updated, recipes are modified, or products are reformulated, food businesses often need to manually reassess allergen declarations, labels, recipes, and supporting documentation. As operations scale, maintaining allergen accuracy becomes increasingly difficult.AI Allergens was developed to address this challenge by creating an intelligent layer within MenuSano that continuously evaluates allergen relationships throughout a customer’s food database.“Food businesses don’t need another chatbot,” said Sonia Couto, Founder at MenuSano.“They need technology that understands food data, recipe structures, labelling requirements, and regulatory frameworks. AI Allergens was designed to work within the MenuSano ecosystem, using the relationships between ingredients, recipes, sub-recipes, custom ingredients, and labels to provide meaningful allergen intelligence. This is not simply AI responding to prompts. It is a specialized food intelligence engine built specifically for allergen management.”Built on MenuSano’s Food Intelligence FrameworkAI Allergens analyzes food data across multiple layers of a food operation, including:• Ingredients• Sub-ingredients• Recipes• Sub-recipes• Combined recipes• Custom ingredients• Labelling workflows• Exported food labels• Regulatory allergen requirementsThe system supports country-specific allergen frameworks for Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, helping organizations align with local labelling and disclosure requirements.By leveraging MenuSano’s underlying recipe architecture, AI Allergens can identify allergen inheritance throughout complex recipe structures and automatically update allergen information when ingredients or recipes change.Beyond Allergen DetectionIn addition to identifying allergens, AI Allergens provides:• Automated allergen analysis reports• Allergen visibility throughout recipes and labels• Compliance-focused reporting• Audit tracking for allergen overrides• Support for food safety and transparency initiatives• Integration with MenuSano’s nutrition analysis and labelling workflowsThe technology is designed to assist restaurants, food manufacturers, healthcare organizations, schools, meal delivery providers, and foodservice operators seeking greater confidence in allergen management processes.Supporting Regulatory ReadinessAs governments and public health agencies continue to strengthen allergen disclosure requirements, organizations are increasingly looking for scalable approaches to allergen management.MenuSano’s AI Allergens was developed to help businesses improve operational efficiency while supporting food labelling compliance and consumer transparency.The system incorporates country-specific allergen frameworks and is designed to evolve alongside changing regulatory requirements and industry best practices.Available NowMenuSano’s AI Allergens is now available within the MenuSano platform.Existing Enterprise customers will receive complimentary access as part of MenuSano’s initial launch program, while new customers may access the feature for a limited time as part of select subscription packages.Organizations interested in learning more about MenuSano’s AI Allergens can schedule a demonstration on the website:________________________________________About MenuSanoMenuSano is a food technology platform that helps organizations manage nutrition analysis, food labelling, recipe management, menu transparency, regulatory compliance, and food safety initiatives. Serving restaurants, food manufacturers, healthcare facilities, schools, meal delivery companies, and foodservice organizations, MenuSano provides technology solutions designed to simplify complex food data management while supporting operational excellence and consumer transparency.Media ContactSonia CoutoFounder, Managing DirectorMenuSanoSonia.Couto@menusano.com

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