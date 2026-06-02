Avnu Alliance Launches EXCEP Education Program to Scale Milan AVB TSN and Industry Readiness

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avnu Alliance today announced the launch of EXCEP (Expert Certification Program), a new education program designed to expand practical expertise in Milan AVB TSN networking through a structured curriculum and exam platform, and a consistent pathway for market-facing education delivery.The program addresses the growing need for qualified professionals who can specify, deploy, and operate Milan AVB TSN networks with confidence. Avnu Alliance will provide the program framework, standardized curriculum, and promotional support, while EXCEP certified trainers and training organizations will deliver the instruction.The initial EXCEP curriculum will focus on Milan, offering a practical education pathway centered on how to specify, deploy, and operate Milan AVB TSN networks. The launch is intended to create a more consistent and scalable way for the market to build trusted expertise as adoption continues to expand.EXCEP is open to both Avnu members and non-members. The program is intended for a broad set of education and industry participants, including trainers, distributors and subsidiaries, schools and universities, freelance subject matter experts, network design companies, large rental companies, and system integrators.Through EXCEP, training partners will gain access to a standardized Milan curriculum, a secure exam platform, a consistent online assessment pathway, and promotional visibility through the Avnu website for participating EXCEP training providers.EXCEP creates an opportunity to expand education offerings, reach new learners, and align with a recognized program. For the broader industry, it provides a more consistent way to develop the skills needed to support high-quality Milan deployments.“EXCEP is designed to help the market build expertise in a practical and consistent way,” said [Dave Cavalcanti, President Avnu Alliance]. “By combining curriculum, platform support, and partner-led delivery, we can make Milan and TSN education more accessible while increasing visibility for the organizations providing it.”Organizations and individuals interested in participating in EXCEP can engage with the program through Avnu Alliance and, if approved, be featured on the Avnu website as participating training providers. The launch marks the first step in a broader effort to support education and adoption of Milan AVB TSN technologies.

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