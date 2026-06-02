This Sunday: Hercules Cultural Festival Brings Free Live Music, Food, and Culture to Hanna Ranch Park

2026 Hercules Cultural Festival 2026 Hercules Cultural Festival Flyer Cultural Festival Map

7,000+ Expected at East Bay's Favorite Free Summer Festival — June 7 at Hanna Ranch Park

The festival celebrates the cultures and community that make Hercules unique," said Sylvia Villa-Serrano, event organizer. "We hope to see everyone out there this Sunday.” — Sylvia Villa-Serrano, Event Organizer - Bay Front Chamber

HERCULES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday is festival day. The Hercules Cultural Festival returns to Hanna Ranch Park on June 7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — and with free admission, a packed performance schedule, and over 50 vendors and exhibitors on site, there's something for everyone.

Hosted by the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce, the festival is one of the most beloved free community events in the greater Bay Area, attracting over 7,000 attendees. This year's celebration honors the cultural traditions and community spirit that have defined Hercules for decades.

What to Expect

The day kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with Solis Martial Arts and runs through an all-day lineup of cultural dance groups, martial arts demonstrations, and live music. Papa Joe & The New Deal take the stage at 2:00 p.m., followed by Ballet Folklorico de Ricardo Velazquez, the Ta'ere Tia'i Polynesian Dance Group, and the Kultura International Dance Ensemble to close out the evening.

More than 50 vendors and exhibitors will be on site, including 17 food vendors serving everything from Shaw's Texas Style BBQ and Hella Bomb Tacos to Sushi Obsession, Kona Ice, and Menchie's Dole Whip Floats. Margaritas and beer will also be available for purchase.

Kids can build something new with Kids Workshop kits provided and hosted by Home Depot. Attendees who bring a canned food donation receive one free raffle ticket per item.

Parking is Easy

A free shuttle runs between the Hercules Community Center and Hanna Ranch Park from noon to 7:00 p.m. Admission to the festival is free.

"The festival celebrates the cultures and community that make Hercules unique," said Sylvia Villa-Serrano, event organizer. "We hope to see everyone out there this Sunday."

The 2026 Hercules Cultural Festival is sponsored by Phillips 66, Kaiser Permanente, and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD).

Event Details

Hercules Cultural Festival

Sunday, June 7, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hanna Ranch Park | 2480 Refugio Valley Road, Hercules, California

Free Admission

For updates and event information, visit: www.bayfrontchamber.com/hercules-cultural-festival/

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About the Organizers

Originally launched in 1980, the Hercules Cultural Festival was a longtime community tradition for more than 30 years before returning in 2023 through a partnership between the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce and. Today, the festival continues to celebrate cultural diversity, local businesses, arts, music, food, and community connection for residents and visitors throughout the greater Bay Area.

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