U.S. Department of Education Celebrates June as Second Annual Title IX Month

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) announced that it is again recognizing June as ‘Title IX Month’ in honor of the fifty-fourth anniversary of the Educational Amendments of 1972 (Title IX), signed into law on June 23, 1972. The Department commemorates women’s struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity and, throughout the month, will highlight the Trump Administration’s historic progress in restoring Title IX’s sex-based protections.

As part of its Title IX Month initiatives, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation into Cabarrus County Schools (the District) in North Carolina based on reports that the District violates Title IX by allowing males in girls-only intimate facilities.

Multiple female students have reported being required to dress and undress in the presence of males and that the District ignored, ridiculed, and dismissed their pleas for protection. One student recounted that her former principal said that “there isn’t anything [the District] can do” to protect female students and that girls “can go somewhere else” if they feel uncomfortable.

“Throughout the month of June, we’re spotlighting the critical civil rights protections that women fought for decades to secure and the Trump Administration’s vigorous commitment to protecting Title IX’s promise for current and future generations of women and girls,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “Today’s investigation demonstrates that the Trump Administration will not stop pursuing Districts that reportedly subject our women and girls to egregious violations of their privacy and safety. Under the Trump Administration, no woman or girl will have to fight alone to secure her basic protections, and we will not relent until Title IX is restored to the fullest extent of the law.”