City University of Seattle Names Loria Yeadon as 2026 Commencement Speaker

Loria Yeadon, Loria Yeadon, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Seattle YMCA of Greater Seattle City University of Seattle

YMCA of Greater Seattle CEO to address graduates at T-Mobile Park on June 13

Loria’s path disciplined, nonlinear, and mission-driven is what graduates need to hear. She didn’t leave her past behind, she brought it with her. That’s the charge I want this class to carry forward” — Suzanne Elise Walsh, President CityU Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City University of Seattle today announced that Loria Yeadon, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle, will serve as the keynote speaker at CityU’s 2026 Commencement ceremony on June 13 at 1:00 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.Yeadon made history when she became the first woman and first person of color to lead the YMCA of Greater Seattle in the organization's 150-year history. That she holds that distinction in the Y's sesquicentennial year is no small detail. Under her leadership, the Y has expanded its commitment to whole person health, deepened support for military families, and built community partnerships that extend far beyond the Pacific Northwest."City University of Seattle was built for people who blaze their own trail, and that is a story I know personally and celebrate. My path from electrical engineer to patent attorney to leading one of the Pacific Northwest's most established nonprofits was anything but linear. The graduates crossing that stage on June 13 have already proven they have what it takes to make their mark in the world. I am incredibly honored to be part of this moment, especially as the Y celebrates 150 years of serving this community."CityU, founded in 1973, serves working adults, veterans, caregivers, and mid-career professionals across the U.S. and in six countries. The June ceremony will mark the first commencement under President Suzanne Elise Walsh, JD, herself a historic first.“Loria’s path — disciplined, nonlinear, and mission-driven — is exactly what our graduates need to hear,” said Walsh. “She didn’t leave her past behind; she brought it with her. That’s the charge I want this class to carry forward.”Commencement will be held at T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle. For more information, visit cityu.edu.About City University of SeattleCity University of Seattle is an accredited, nonprofit university dedicated to providing career-relevant education for busy professionals, adult learners, and those connected to military service. Since 1973, CityU has reimagined higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world, with more than 20 years of leadership in online learning. Recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, CityU offers over 65 degree and certificate programs in business, education, health and social sciences, and technology. Students benefit from flexible online and on-site options, practitioner faculty, and a strong professional network that includes employers such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Google.About the YMCA of Greater SeattleThe YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility serving King, Pierce, Lewis, San Juan, and south Snohomish counties to advance equity and justice for all through whole person health and transforming lives through collaboration, belonging, achievement, and community connection. The Y strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone—especially young people—can reach their full potential in spirit, mind, and body. In 2025, the YMCA of Greater Seattle served more than 214,000 people across the Puget Sound region at 13 local Ys, three overnight camp properties, 40 day camp partnership sites, 59 Before- and After- School partnership sites, seven Early Education Center locations, and 11 young adult shelter and housing facilities. The YMCA of Greater Seattle awarded over $8M in financial assistance to ensure membership and vital programs and services are accessible to all. Learn more at seattleymca.org.Sasha Baranov,Media Relations & CommunicationYMCA of Greater Seattlesashabaranov@seattleymca.org206-382-5005

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