JWU Partners with Scholars Network to Improve Healthcare Job Pipeline

Graduates may qualify for student loan repayment as part of job-matching with affiliated hospitals

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University has partnered with Scholars Network , a healthcare talent recruitment and loan repayment platform, to help match qualified healthcare graduates with partner institutions. As part of the partnership, JWU graduates who accept a position through the network may qualify for student loan repayment, as well.The Scholars Network partnership connects graduates from JWU’s physical therapy, registered nursing, and physician assistant programs with major hospital networks in need of qualified healthcare professionals.“We are thrilled to partner with Scholars Network to make it easier for our graduates to enter the healthcare workforce,” said Maura Daly Iversen, DPT, D.Sc., MPH, FAPTA, FNAP, dean of the College of Health & Wellness. “The healthcare workforce shortage is a complex issue, but it’s one we are determined to help solve. This partnership is a great way to break down barriers to entering the healthcare field and thrive in careers that make a difference.”Johnson & Wales University first began offering professional health and wellness degree programs in 2013 with its Physician Assistant (PA) Studies Program. Today, the College offers B.S. degrees in Health Science, Dietetics and Applied Nutrition, Exercise and Sports Science, Public Health, Healthcare Administration, and an accelerated B.S. in Nursing. Graduate programs are offered such as doctoral degrees in occupational therapy and physical therapy, master’s in public health, and a M.S. in Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics. The College offers degrees at both Providence and Charlotte campuses and online through JWU Online. Currently, the college enrolls 717 students.The College is currently accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA), the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND), the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE), and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The College holds candidacy status from the Commission for Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).The College of Health & Wellness in Providence spans six academic buildings including the Center for Physician Assistant Studies, the Academic Center (Mathewson St.), Johnson Hall, Bowen Center for Innovation and Technology, the John Hazen White Center and the Friedman Center. All programs within the college emphasize experiential learning to enhance students’ clinical decision-making, analytical skills, and interprofessional communication skills.The college features a range of specialty clinical laboratories that foster interprofessional collaboration and provide valuable services to the surrounding community. These include the OT Action Lab, Functional Assessment Lab, Pediatrics Lab, Cadaver Lab, High-Fidelity Medical Simulation Labs, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Lab, Human Performance Lab, and a state-of-the-art Driving Simulator. Additionally, advanced facilities for neuromuscular rehabilitation and musculoskeletal injury prevention were established in Providence ahead of the launch of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in June 2025.At the university’s Charlotte campus, nursing students benefit from high-fidelity simulation and clinical skills labs equipped with advanced manikins and hospital-grade equipment, replicating real-world healthcare settings.The college’s faculty comprises experienced clinicians, scientists, and educators — 90 percent of whom hold advanced or clinical doctoral degrees. Many also possess board certifications in their respective specialties, bringing both academic excellence and practical expertise to their teaching.About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina, and through JWU Online. An innovative educational leader, the university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business and hospitality, dietetics and nutrition, food innovation and technology, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 130 countries pursuing careers worldwide.

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