Applied Energetics to Participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit

Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG) to showcase ultrashort pulse laser technology at the Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit. CEO Chris Donaghey to meet with investors and discuss next-generation directed energy solutions for defense and security applications.

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser and directed energy technologies, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit to be held at Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City on June 15, 2026.Applied Energetics is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/applied-energetics-0 The summit brings together leading defense technology companies, institutional investors, and national security stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies shaping the future of defense, autonomy, and modern warfare.Applied Energetics' President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Donaghey, is expected to participate in investor meetings and discussions focused on the Company's ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies and scalable directed energy solutions designed to support counter-UAS, counter-sensor, and critical asset protection missions.About Applied EnergeticsApplied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 2 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor Information Contact:Kevin McGrathManaging Director Cameron Associates, Inc.kevin@cameronassoc.com T: 646-418-7002Media:

Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG) to Participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit on June 15 in New York

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