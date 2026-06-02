Greenwood Nursery Highlights the Rise of the 'Welcome Home Garden'

Welcome Home Garden featuring fragrant lavender and welcoming plantings along a front entryway. Greenwood Nursery encourages homeowners to create outdoor spaces designed for personal enjoyment, comfort, and everyday beauty. Greenwood Nursery's Welcome Home Garden concept encourages homeowners to create landscapes designed for everyday enjoyment, featuring fragrant lavender, colorful perennials, and inviting pathways. A few well-chosen plants can fill a garden with butterflies, bees, fragrance, and seasonal color—turning everyday outdoor spaces into places people love to spend time.

New article explores how simple plant choices can create outdoor spaces homeowners enjoy every day—not just landscapes designed to impress passersby.

The goal here isn't perfection. The goal is creating outdoor spaces that make you happy to come home.” — Cheryl Jones, Owner of Greenwood Nursery.

MCMINNVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, homeowners have been encouraged to focus on curb appeal when planning their landscapes. But according to Greenwood Nursery, many gardeners are beginning to embrace a different approach: creating outdoor spaces designed primarily for themselves and their families.The concept, which Greenwood Nursery calls the Welcome Home Garden, focuses less on appearances from the street and more on how a garden feels when homeowners experience it every day."Many homeowners are discovering that the gardens they love most aren't necessarily the most elaborate," said Cheryl Jones of Greenwood Nursery. "Often it's a fragrant lavender plant beside a walkway, a flowering shrub outside a favorite window, or a pollinator garden that brings butterflies and hummingbirds closer to home."The nursery recently published a new educational article titled 'The Welcome Home Garden: Why More Homeowners Are Designing Gardens for Themselves, Not the Neighbors', exploring how small plant choices can dramatically improve the experience of arriving home.The article examines:• The difference between traditional curb appeal and Welcome Home Gardening • How fragrance, color, pollinator activity, and seasonal interest contribute to homeowner enjoyment• Why a few carefully chosen plants can create meaningful change without major landscape renovations• Three before-and-after examples showing how simple plant additions can transform walkways, foundation beds, and patio areasAccording to Greenwood Nursery, many successful Welcome Home Gardens begin with a small collection of dependable plants rather than a complete landscape overhaul.Popular plant categories featured in the article include:• Lavender and other fragrant plants• Coneflowers and pollinator-friendly perennials• Colorful low-maintenance groundcovers such as ajuga• Flowering shrubs for structure and seasonal beauty• Low-maintenance plants that provide long-term enjoymentThe article encourages homeowners to start with the places they see most often—front walkways, entry gardens, patios, and outdoor sitting areas—and gradually build gardens that feel personal and welcoming."The goal here isn't perfection," Jones said. "The goal is creating outdoor spaces that make you happy to come home."The full article can be found at:Additional gardening resources are available through Greenwood Nursery's Learning Center, including guides on Welcome Home Gardening, pollinator-friendly landscapes, low-maintenance plant combinations, and simple garden design techniques.About Greenwood NurseryGreenwood Nursery is an online plant nursery based in McMinnville, Tennessee, serving gardeners nationwide. Since 1998, Greenwood Nursery has helped homeowners create beautiful outdoor spaces with trees, shrubs, perennials, groundcovers, ornamental grasses, and gardening education resources. The company specializes in practical gardening advice designed to help homeowners garden with confidence.Media Contact:Greenwood Nursery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.