Brazil expands business at Interpack 2026, projects USD 19.2 million in exports over 12 months

The Brazilian delegation poses in front of the Brazil stand at Interpack, inside an international trade fair pavilion. The group brings together professionals in business attire, with some standing and two crouched in front. In the background, the stand’s

Brazilian manufacturers posted a 207% increase in deals closed during the trade show in Düsseldorf

GERMANY, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil’s packaging machinery and equipment industry closed Interpack 2026 with an estimated USD 19.2 million in total business, combining deals completed during the event with projected exports over the next 12 months. The result reflects the strong commercial connections established at the trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, and represents a 29.5% increase compared with the previous edition. Of the total, USD 4.7 million came from contracts signed during the fair, a 207% jump over the previous benchmark, while an additional USD 14.5 million is expected from post-show negotiations.Brazil’s participation was coordinated through Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program run by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The initiative brought together manufacturers offering solutions in processing, filling, inspection, quality control, automation and industrial packaging, connecting them with buyers from diverse markets and production segments.According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director for Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, the commercial performance recorded in Düsseldorf reinforces the capacity of Brazilian machinery and equipment to meet global demand for productivity and operational efficiency. “The results at Interpack show that Brazilian manufacturers are prepared to compete in markets that demand technology and industrial adaptability,” Gomes said.In total, the Brazilian delegation recorded 384 commercial contacts, most of them with direct buyers, underscoring the quality of the interactions held during the trade show. Of that total, 190 were new connections, expanding Brazilian manufacturers’ relationship base with potential clients, distributors and commercial partners in international markets.This year, the Brazil Pavilion welcomed visitors from 17 countries. Germany, the United States, India, Mexico and Pakistan were the top five markets reached, underscoring Interpack’s ability to attract industrial demand from economies at different stages of production maturity. For Gomes, this diversity benefits companies with portfolios suited both to advanced automation and to the gradual expansion of production capacity.Brazilian PortfolioThe participating companies - Varpe Brasil, Maqinox, Ariete, Quality Machines and Rauber Soluções Industriais - presented solutions covering multiple stages of the processing and packaging chain. Their technologies included machinery and equipment for inspection and weighing, industrial packaging, biscuit and bakery production, filling, pasteurization, quality control, operational flexibility and loss reduction in production lines.According to Gomes, this range of applications helped connect Brazilian manufacturers with buyers facing varied productivity and modernization challenges. She added that the trade show also served as a technical and commercial benchmark for monitoring technology trends, market requirements, and international service standards.“Engaging with qualified international buyers allows companies to understand more precisely which attributes influence investment decisions,” Gomes said. “That knowledge helps guide negotiations, adapt offers and increase the chances of closing deals after the trade show.”ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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