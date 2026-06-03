Mira Vie at Montville Celebrates Grand Reopening Following Community Renovations

Mira Vie at Montville Grand Reopening (left to right) Alyson Mulryne, Regional VP Operations, Distinctive Living; Michael Grasso, Executive Director, Mira Vie at Montville; George Draghiceanu, COO, Distinctive Living; Andrew Caggiano, Chief of Police, Cit

Mira Vie at Montville announced the Grand Reopening of its renovated senior living community, unveiling refreshed spaces thoughtfully designed for older adults.

MONTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mira Vie at Montville is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its beautifully renovated senior living community, unveiling refreshed spaces thoughtfully designed to inspire connection, comfort, and vibrant living for today’s older adults.The celebration officially kicked off today with a ribbon cutting ceremony, welcoming local leaders, business partners, healthcare professionals and community members to experience the newly transformed spaces firsthand. Guests toured the renovated community, connected with residents and team members, and joined Mira Vie in celebrating the revitalization of the Montville community.Guided by the spirit of the brand’s “Viva La Vie” philosophy which encourages older adults to pursue a life filled with joy, purpose and meaningful experiences, the completed renovations transform key resident spaces into a warm, welcoming environment that elevates everyday living.The renovation project included updates to resident apartments, lobby and reception areas, dining room and lounges, corridors, salon, activity room, theater, and common areas throughout the memory care neighborhood. Exterior improvements including a new roof, windows, landscaping, and monument sign.Surrounded by the natural beauty of Morris County, Mira Vie at Montville blends boutique-style senior living with modern design details intended to foster comfort, engagement and social connection. The refreshed interiors feature inviting gathering spaces and elegant finishes that support independence while creating an elevated hospitality-inspired experience.The renovation project is part of Mira Vie Senior Living ’s continued investment in enhancing resident experiences across its portfolio of 13 senior living communities.Families, prospective residents and local professionals are invited to tour the newly renovated community and experience firsthand the refreshed spaces and vibrant lifestyle that define Mira Vie at Montville.To schedule a tour of the renovated spaces, call (732) 656-1000 or visit http://miravieseniorliving.com/ About Mira Vie Senior LivingMira Vie Senior Living is a collection of vibrant senior living communities throughout New Jersey dedicated to helping older adults live with purpose, connection and joy. Guided by its “Viva La Vie” philosophy — celebrating life to the fullest — Mira Vie offers personalized independent living, assisted living and memory care experiences designed to enrich everyday moments and support overall well-being. Through signature programming, elevated hospitality, thoughtfully designed environments and compassionate care, Mira Vie creates communities where residents feel inspired, connected and truly at home. To learn more, visit MiraVieSeniorLiving.com.About Distinctive Living Mira Vie Senior Living is managed by Distinctive Living, a vertically integrated senior housing platform specializing in the development, management, and operation of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Guided by the belief that Our People Make Us Distinctive, the organization is dedicated to creating environments where residents, families, and team members feel valued, supported, and inspired.

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