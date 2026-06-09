Onboard.id Launches as First Purpose-Built Application Onboarding Platform for Enterprises and Federal Agencies

Debuting at Identiverse 2026, Onboard.id slashes integration times by 85%, eliminates 90% of security issues, and delivers over $2M in annual savings.

Every major identity program hits the exact same wall: application onboarding is where deployments stall, budgets blow, and compliance timelines slip. Onboard.id solves this at the source.” — Matt Topper, President, Onboard.id and UberEther

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onboard.id has just been launched as a revolutionary platform transforming how enterprises and federal agencies onboard applications into Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) systems. As the world’s first AI-powered, self-service IGA onboarding platform, Onboard.id enables any application team to achieve enterprise-grade identity and access management (IAM) integration faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before.Traditionally, connecting applications to an IGA platform has been a compounding operational bottleneck. Organizations routinely face manual onboarding cycles costing between $15,000 and $75,000 per application in labor, developer hand-offs, and integration time. Onboard.id eliminates this overhead entirely. By shifting to a guided, self-service model, the platform allows organizations to integrate new applications up to 85% faster, reduce onboarding-related security issues by 90%, and realize over $2M in annual savings, all while maintaining 100% compliance."Every major identity program hits the exact same wall: application onboarding is where deployments stall, budgets blow, and compliance timelines slip," said Matt Topper, President of UberEther , the exclusive licensed reseller of Onboard.id. "Onboard.id solves this problem at the source. We are replacing a broken, expensive, manual process with an intelligent, self-service pipeline built for the highest-stakes enterprise and federal environments."Revolutionizing IGA with Unique, AI-Driven CapabilitiesOnboard.id removes the need for manual coding and developer-heavy configurations through a suite of unique, high-impact capabilities available at launch:• AI Vision Pipeline: Drastically reduces per-application research time from over an hour to under five minutes. The platform automatically extracts critical identity frameworks (including SAML, OIDC, LDAP, and role/entitlement structures) directly from application walkthroughs.• Automated Configuration Generation: Translates intake data instantly into ready-to-load configuration files for direct import into systems like SailPoint IdentityIQ, requiring zero developer intervention or manual coding.• DoD Mandate-Aligned Intake: Offers structured data capture specifically aligned with federal guidance, allowing defense agencies to confidently meet active 24-month application migration windows.• Mission-Critical Security & Automation: Features built-in Joiner/Mover/Leaver automation, birthright role assignments, and pre-flight compliance checks to ensure zero-trust security from day one.• FedRAMP High / DoD IL5 Readiness: Designed to operate within UberEther's IAM Advantage platform, which carries FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 authorizations, enabling deployment across sensitive federal, defense, and regulated commercial environments..Availability and ProcurementThe launch will be covered in-depth at Identiverse 2026, the premier identity industry conference, where UberEther is showcasing the platform alongside Carahsoft Technology Corp.Onboard.id is available now through direct purchase, Carahsoft, and federal procurement vehicles. Both government and commercial organizations can access the platform through a transparent, fixed-price SaaS model.To learn more or request a live demonstration, visit onboard.id or stop by the UberEther and Carahsoft Booth #107 at Identiverse 2026.

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