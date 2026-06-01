'Shining Stars' Talent Showcase Successfully Held in Los Angeles, Youth Build Bridges Through Art

participant on stage VIP guest producer and host from Zhejiang TV Huangfu Junjie 2026 “Shining Stars” co-initiator and host Wang Zaozao with student hosts Ava, Alyssa, Sophia and Lyrik 2026 "Shining Stars" Los Angeles division local organizer Chelsy Feng

Young performers from across Southern California gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate multicultural arts, creativity, and international youth exchange.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the Los Angeles division of the “Shining Stars” International Arts & Culture Week – North America City Showcase was successfully held in Los Angeles, California, bringing together young performers from across Southern California to celebrate creativity, cultural identity, and international youth exchange through the arts.Presented with the support of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group and jointly initiated by Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel and the Global Youth Arts & Culture Foundation (GYACF), the program continues building an international platform for youth cultural and artistic exchange between China and the United States.The showcase featured a vibrant variety of performances including vocal music, dance, language arts, instrumental music, modeling, and stage presentation. Young performers confidently expressed their creativity and passion on stage, demonstrating the cultural confidence, bilingual communication abilities, and artistic talent of a new generation of Chinese American youth. The event attracted enthusiastic audiences, including parents, educators, and members of the local arts and cultural community, creating a warm and energetic atmosphere that reflected the power of the arts in connecting communities across cultures.Huangfu Junjie, Co-Initiator of “Shining Stars,” producer, and television host from Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel, shared the original vision behind the project during the event. He stated that “Shining Stars” is not only a talent showcase, but also a bridge connecting young people through cultural exchange between China and the United States. “We hope to provide an international platform where overseas Chinese youth can reconnect with Chinese culture through artistic expression while also allowing the world to see the confidence and creativity of today’s younger generation,” he said.Representing the local organizing partner, Chelsy Feng, head of VIBES LA, expressed in her remarks that she hopes the international platform created by “Shining Stars” will provide more young people who love the arts and self-expression with opportunities to showcase themselves and grow through performance experiences. “We hope young participants can gain confidence, friendship, and personal growth through the stage while discovering the joy of artistic expression,” she shared.The event was co-hosted by Wang Zaozao, Co-Initiator and Marketing Director of “Shining Stars,” together with four young hosts: Los Angeles-based youth hosts Lyrik Xu and Sophia Berry, as well as sisters Alyssa Chang and Ava Chang, who traveled from New York after being selected through auditions. The young hosts received enthusiastic applause from the audience for their fluent bilingual presentation skills and confident stage presence, reflecting the strong communication abilities and international perspectives of Chinese American youth in North America. Throughout the evening, young performers shared their passions, dreams, and cultural stories through music, dance, and storytelling, earning continuous applause and encouragement from the audience.Many attendees shared that the showcase not only highlighted the professionalism and confidence of the young performers, but also reflected the preservation and continuation of Chinese culture among younger generations growing up overseas.Since its launch, the “Shining Stars” International Arts & Culture Week has continued expanding its international network for youth arts and cultural exchange. Showcase events have already been successfully held in cities including New York, Houston, and Los Angeles, with upcoming events planned for Washington, D.C. and Boston, followed by a final showcase in New York later this summer.Outstanding participants will also have the opportunity to travel to China to participate in program recordings at the Zhejiang Radio and Television Group headquarters studios, as well as cultural exchange activities in Guizhou, where they will further experience Chinese culture and contemporary development firsthand.Looking ahead, “Shining Stars” will continue using art as a bridge to connect young people from different backgrounds, empowering youth to share their voices, celebrate creativity, and shine on an international stage.

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