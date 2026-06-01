NAMPO Show brings US$3.39 million in business prospects for Brazil’s agricultural machinery sector

A group of professionals from the Brazilian delegation smiles as they pose in front of the Brazil stand at NAMPO Show in South Africa. In the background, the pavilion structure features the word “Brazil” and visual elements in blue, green and yellow, refl

Delegation supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions held 86 business meetings with buyers from African markets

BOTHAVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil’s participation in NAMPO Show 2026 generated US$3.39 million in confirmed and projected business, reinforcing the South African trade fair's role as a strategic gateway for Brazilian manufacturers of agricultural machinery and equipment seeking to reach buyers and build distribution channels across Africa. The total includes US$ 800,000 in deals estimated during the event and US$ 2.59 million in opportunities expected over the next 12 months.Held in Bothaville, South Africa, NAMPO brought together farmers, distributors and companies across the agribusiness value chain in an environment focused on negotiations, equipment demonstrations, and the development of commercial partnerships. Brazil’s participation was organized by Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program led by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), with the goal of connecting Brazilian manufacturers to buyers from Africa’s agribusiness sector.According to Rayane Alvarenga, Executive Manager for International Trade Promotion and Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, the fair has become increasingly relevant for companies targeting markets with growing demand for agricultural mechanization. “The international scenario requires more strategic decisions and a search for markets with consistent growth potential. Brazilian agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers are responding to this trend with solutions for different stages of farm production, strengthening engagement with buyers focused on productivity and efficiency,” she said.This year, the Brazilian delegation included 11 manufacturers: Magno Jet, Irrigabrasil, SaveFarm, INRODA, Marispan, J. Assy, Ebara, Rugeri Mec-Rul, Indutar, Planti Center, and Implemaster. Their combined portfolio allowed Brazil to showcase solutions for multiple stages of agricultural production, including planters, seeders, corn headers, grain carts, soil preparation equipment, agricultural implements, irrigation and spraying solutions, cabins and tools designed to enhance farm efficiency.These offerings shaped the business discussions held throughout the fair, which resulted in 86 meetings with 35 buyers, primarily from South Africa, as well as representatives from Angola, Botswana and Zambia. For Brazilian manufacturers, contact with buyers from these four markets created opportunities to present equipment tailored to different mechanization needs while also identifying possibilities for distribution, supply and continued negotiations after the event.Rayane noted that the maturity of the South African market helped elevate the quality of commercial engagements for Brazilian companies in Africa. “Direct contact with African buyers allows companies to better understand market needs and advance discussions with greater business potential, especially at a time when Brazilian companies are expanding their presence on the continent,” she said.This commercial performance helps explain why companies are eager to keep NAMPO in their international planning. All 11 Brazilian manufacturers supported during the event expressed their intention to return to the next edition.For Rayane, recurring participation strengthens long-term results. “Maintaining a presence at trade fairs like this reinforces commercial relationships and multiplies long-term business opportunities”, she explained.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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