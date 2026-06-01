SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 EDUCATION DESIGN SHOWCASE

Spaces4Learning is pleased to announce the 2026 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaces4Learning —a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments—a part of Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the 2026 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.Established in 1999, the annual Education Design Showcase is a vehicle for highlighting innovative—yet practical—solutions in planning, design, architecture and construction. The program’s goal is to share ideas that will help schools of all grade levels achieve the best possible learning environments.“The 2026 Education Design Showcase demonstrates the power of innovative design to reimagine learning environments and create meaningful places where students of all ages can learn, grow, and thrive. Congratulations to all of this year's winners,” Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Spaces4Learning, said.View information about the winners at spaces4learning.com/eds.2026 WinnersHIGHER EDUCATIONGRAND PRIZE, New ConstructionAgricultural Sciences Complex, College of Western IdahoARCHITECT: Cushing TerrellGRAND PRIZE, RenovationTexas Recruitment, The University of Texas at AustinARCHITECT: McKinney YorkPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionRIT Saunders College of Business – Lowenthal Hall Addition, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)ARCHITECT: LaBella AssociatesPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionHealth & Science Building, College of Western IdahoARCHITECT: Cushing TerrellPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, SpacesClassroom Revitalization - Basil Hall Room 216, St. John Fisher UniversityARCHITECT: noneK-12 EDUCATIONGRAND PRIZE, New ConstructionArlington High School, Arlington Public SchoolsARCHITECT: HMFH ArchitectsGRAND PRIZE, New ConstructionRichard A. Balderston OPC’69 Lower School, William Penn Charter SchoolARCHITECT: EwingColeGRAND PRIZE, RenovationBarbara Vick Western Branch, Chicago Public SchoolsARCHITECT: Bailey Edward Design, Inc.PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionBaton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, East Baton Rouge Parish SchoolsARCHITECT: RHH Architects / Tipton Associates (JV)PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionHomewood-Flossmoor High School NetZero Addition, Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School District 233ARCHITECT: DLA ArchitectsPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionCompton High School, Compton Unified School DistrictARCHITECT: DLR GroupPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionPorter Family Center for Innovation and Academics, Lake Highland Preparatory SchoolARCHITECT: Schenkel ShultzPROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New ConstructionBig Horn Academy, Hardin Public SchoolsARCHITECT: Cushing Terrell###About Spaces4LearningSpaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

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