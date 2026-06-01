SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2026 EDUCATION DESIGN SHOWCASE
Spaces4Learning is pleased to announce the 2026 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spaces4Learning—a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments—a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is pleased to announce the 2026 winners of its long-standing Education Design Showcase awards program.
Established in 1999, the annual Education Design Showcase is a vehicle for highlighting innovative—yet practical—solutions in planning, design, architecture and construction. The program’s goal is to share ideas that will help schools of all grade levels achieve the best possible learning environments.
“The 2026 Education Design Showcase demonstrates the power of innovative design to reimagine learning environments and create meaningful places where students of all ages can learn, grow, and thrive. Congratulations to all of this year's winners,” Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Spaces4Learning, said.
View information about the winners at spaces4learning.com/eds.
2026 Winners
HIGHER EDUCATION
GRAND PRIZE, New Construction
Agricultural Sciences Complex, College of Western Idaho
ARCHITECT: Cushing Terrell
GRAND PRIZE, Renovation
Texas Recruitment, The University of Texas at Austin
ARCHITECT: McKinney York
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
RIT Saunders College of Business – Lowenthal Hall Addition, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
ARCHITECT: LaBella Associates
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Health & Science Building, College of Western Idaho
ARCHITECT: Cushing Terrell
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, Spaces
Classroom Revitalization - Basil Hall Room 216, St. John Fisher University
ARCHITECT: none
K-12 EDUCATION
GRAND PRIZE, New Construction
Arlington High School, Arlington Public Schools
ARCHITECT: HMFH Architects
GRAND PRIZE, New Construction
Richard A. Balderston OPC’69 Lower School, William Penn Charter School
ARCHITECT: EwingCole
GRAND PRIZE, Renovation
Barbara Vick Western Branch, Chicago Public Schools
ARCHITECT: Bailey Edward Design, Inc.
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
ARCHITECT: RHH Architects / Tipton Associates (JV)
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Homewood-Flossmoor High School NetZero Addition, Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School District 233
ARCHITECT: DLA Architects
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Compton High School, Compton Unified School District
ARCHITECT: DLR Group
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Porter Family Center for Innovation and Academics, Lake Highland Preparatory School
ARCHITECT: Schenkel Shultz
PROJECT OF DISTINCTION, New Construction
Big Horn Academy, Hardin Public Schools
ARCHITECT: Cushing Terrell
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About Spaces4Learning
Spaces4Learning provides the news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments.
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