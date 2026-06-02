More Than 1,000 Weighted Therapeutic Comfort Cubs Delivered to Support Healing After San Diego Islamic Center Shooting

Members of the Islamic Center of San Diego before Friday prayer service holding their weighted therapeutic Comfort Cubs after the deadly mass shooting on May 18th, 2026. The Comfort Cub nonprofit team, including the Founder, Marcella Johnson, with Dir. of Outreach & Partnerships Alicia O'Neill, and members of the Islamic Center of San Diego. San Diego Islamic Center members standing outside the security office with their weighted therapetuic Comfort Cubs.

Weighted therapeutic bears provide comfort and emotional support to adults and children recovering from the aftermath of the May 18 tragedy.

Their smiles, even amid adversity, are a testament to the comfort and hope their generosity has brought to our community.” — Imam Taha Hassane, Imam and Director, Islamic Center of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on May 18 that claimed the lives of three individuals, nonprofit organization The Comfort Cub has donated more than 1,000 weighted therapeutic Comfort Cubs to families and community members impacted by the tragedy.The first delivery took place on Friday, May 22, when hundreds of Comfort Cubs were distributed directly to affected families and members of the Islamic Center community before Friday prayers. A second large delivery took place on Friday, May 29, as healing efforts continued throughout the community.The Comfort Cub is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals coping with trauma, grief, anxiety, and loss through specially designed weighted therapeutic teddy bears. Each Comfort Cub is intentionally weighted to provide deep touch pressure stimulation, a therapeutic technique known to help calm the nervous system and reduce stress responses during times of emotional distress.When held against the chest, the weighted design helps encourage the release of calming neurochemicals including dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin — hormones associated with feelings of comfort, connection, and emotional regulation.The organization was originally created to help soothe the emotional and physical effects of grief and trauma. Medical professionals have long recognized the connection between severe emotional stress and physical health, including a condition known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy — often called Broken Heart Syndrome or Takotsubo Syndrome — which can occur following acute emotional trauma."Since the devastating events of May 18, our hearts have been entirely with our neighbors at the Islamic Center of San Diego," said Marcella Johnson, Founder of The Comfort Cub, 501(c)(3) nonprofit. "We are incredibly grateful and humbled to have been invited into such a sacred, tender moment of healing. Our hope is that these Comfort Cubs provide not only physical comfort, but also a reminder that this community is surrounded by love, support, and compassion."“On behalf of the Islamic Center community, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Comfort Cub nonprofit for the enormous support they have provided to the adults and children who have been struggling in the aftermath of the terror attack on our center,” said Imam Taha Hassane, Imam and Director of the Islamic Center of San Diego. “We have seen both older members and children embrace the Comfort Cubs with affection and find moments of peace and reassurance through them. Their smiles, even amid adversity, are a testament to the comfort and hope their generosity has brought to our community.”“We appreciate the compassionate support that The Comfort Cub organization showed in a time of tremendous loss, trauma and crisis,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan. “My Victim Services team and I witnessed the positive impact on children and adults at the Islamic Center clutching the therapeutic comfort cubs and hopefully feeling the support and care of the community standing beside them.”“What surprised me most was the weight of the Comfort Cub, that's what makes it different— holding it close feels more comforting," said Mohammad Masri, a member of the Islamic Center of San Diego. "After everything our community has been through, I think it can help ease some of the stress and anxiety while reminding people that so many others from all different backgrounds and religions care about us."Photos from both Friday deliveries captured emotional moments as adults, parents, and community members embraced the weighted bears, many expressing gratitude for the unexpected source of comfort during an unimaginably difficult time.The Comfort Cub has supported hospitals, schools, first responders, grieving families, and organizations across the country during moments of crisis and collective trauma. The nonprofit's mission centers on offering compassionate mental health support through human connection and therapeutic comfort.For more information about The Comfort Cub or to support its mission, visit TheComfortCub.org or follow @TheComfortCub on social media.About The Comfort CubThe Comfort Cub is a nonprofit organization that provides weighted therapeutic teddy bears to individuals experiencing grief, trauma, anxiety, and loss. Designed to provide deep touch pressure stimulation, Comfort Cubs help promote a sense of calm, comfort, and connection during life's most difficult moments. The organization partners with hospitals, schools, first responders, community organizations, and families across the country to support emotional healing and resilience.

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