Amore Retreat Announces the Launch of a New Christian and Spiritual Marriage Intensive Retreat in Southern California

A devoted couple A compassionate couple Dr. M.P Wylie and Jim Billman

Welcoming All Denominations, the New Intensive Retreat Offers Private, Distraction-Free Healing Guided by Spiritual Values.

It brings me great satisfaction to offer this spiritual support, which is rooted in a lifelong commitment to serving and being guided by the Lord.” — Dr. M.P Wylie

IDYLLWILD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Amore Retreat, situated in the remote mountain village of Idyllwild, California, is officially announcing the launch of a five-day Christian and Spiritual Marriage Intensive Retreat .** This new program is specially designed for Christian and spiritually inclined couples seeking dedicated, faith-based support to overcome intense personal and marital struggles.Created as an alternative to traditional, lengthy counseling, the immersive five-day retreat condenses months of therapy into a private, distraction-free environment. The curriculum focuses on rebuilding trust, recovering from infidelity, and transforming negative communication patterns into compassionate, healthy interactions.Dr. M. P. Wylie, founder of Amore Retreat, developed this retreat in response to increasing demand among couples for spiritual reinforcement alongside psychological and emotional healing. Dr. Wylie brings over 25 years of experience, having founded and led the non-profit Relationship Research Foundation, Inc., in 2000, where she secured federal funding to assist families and couples with communication skills before shifting her focus to immersive, individualized retreats in 2013.> "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you."said Dr. Wylie, citing John 13:34.> "It brings me great satisfaction to offer this spiritual support, which is rooted in a lifelong commitment to serving and being guided by the Lord. When parents are in a good place, children absorb this well-being, and families feel united in peace.”During the five days, participating couples engage in daily private learning opportunities with Dr. Wylie. These distraction-free, in-depth sessions are intensive, often entail several hours each day, and are complemented by guided exercises, spiritual reflection, and practice opportunities. The retreat welcomes couples from all Christian denominations and diverse faith backgrounds.The setting of Idyllwild provides a natural sanctuary with tall pines, cedar trees, and mountain vistas designed to reduce outside stressors and help couples focus on reconciliation and spiritual growth. The program emphasizes sustainable reconciliation and establishing a clear understanding to stay aligned and focused on harmony in the relationship.The Christian and Spiritual Marriage Intensive Retreat will be available for booking starting in May 2026. For more information, to review the retreat schedule, or to schedule an intake consultation with Dr. Wylie, visit the official Amore Retreat website.## About Amore RetreatAmore Retreat in Idyllwild offers private, intensive retreat programs in Idyllwild, California. Guided by Dr. M. P. Wylie, the organization specializes in personalized relationship enrichment and personal development experiences for individuals, engaged couples, and married couples.

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