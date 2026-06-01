New Trilingual Children's Book “Hazel Bazel Makes New Friends” Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion

A heart-bright story for little dreamers and big explorers alike. Courtney Boyle, author of Hazel Bazel Makes New Friends

Courtney Boyle’s heartwarming tale teaches young readers the beauty of friendship across different languages and colors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an increasingly connected and multicultural world, teaching children the foundational values of diversity, adaptability, and multilingualism has never been more important or timely. Published by Spines , Courtney Boyle’s vibrant new children’s book, Hazel Bazel Makes New Friends, invites young readers on a heartwarming, cross-cultural adventure of inclusion. Presented simultaneously in English, Spanish, and French, this unique story celebrates the joy ofbranching out, embracing physical differences, and discovering that true friendship has absolutely no boundaries.The beautifully illustrated story follows the daily adventures of Hazel Bazel, a friendly and spirited cow who loves visiting the local neighborhood park every summer with her loyal dog friend, Archie. However, one day, she arrives to find the gates unexpectedly locked. Instead of letting disappointment ruin her afternoon, Hazel Bazel bravely decides to step outside her comfort zone and explore a brand-new park a few streets over—a place she has never been before.Upon arriving, she is delightfully surprised to encounter Samantha and Roger. These animals look just like her, but they boast entirely different colors. Initially fascinated by their physical differences, Hazel Bazel quickly introduces herself. She soon learns that despite their contrasting appearances, they share the exact same love for playing on the swings, racing down the slide, and climbing on the monkey bars. When it is time to go home, Hazel Bazel bridges the gap between her old and new worlds by inviting Archie to join them the next day, proving that communities grow stronger when we bring people together.\Boyle’s narrative gently and effectively introduces young children to the concept of diversity through charming, relatable animal characters. The innovative trilingual format runs concurrently on every single page, offering an exceptional and immersive educational tool for parents, guardians, and educators who are looking to foster early language development in a natural, engaging way. As Hazel Bazel seamlessly integrates her diverse group of friends, the bookdelivers a deeply resonant message for today's youth: unfamiliar situations and unexpected changes can lead to beautiful, lasting connections.The Highlights:● Trilingual Education and Immersion: The engaging text is presented side-by-side in English, Spanish, and French, effortlessly supporting early childhood language acquisition and promoting global cultural appreciation.● Accessible Themes of Inclusion: By using a universally understood, animal-based allegory, the story teaches children about racial and physical diversity in a safe, wholesome, and highly relatable manner.● Encourages Adaptability and Resilience: The narrative demonstrates to young readers that unexpected life changes—like a temporarily closed park—can actually be the positive catalyst for wonderful new experiences and personal growth.● Vibrant Visual Storytelling: Accompanied by lush, colorful illustrations, the visual elements perfectly complement the text, keeping young, developing minds engaged from the first page to the last."I wanted to create a story that not only introduces children to new languages but also shows them that our physical differences make our friendships more vibrant and exciting," says author Courtney Boyle. "Hazel Bazel’s adventure is a gentle reminder that an unexpected detour or a closed door can lead to wonderful new connections, proving that when it comes to making friends, the more, the merrier."“Hazel Bazel Makes New Friends” is available now in paperback format.About the AuthorCourtney Boyle is a passionate, forward-thinking storyteller dedicated to creating inclusive, educational, and deeply engaging literature for young readers. Through her creative work, she consistently emphasizes the beauty of diversity, the importance of emotional adaptability, and the universal language of friendship. When she isn't writing, Boyle continues to champion narratives that help children understand and appreciate the beautifully diverse world around them.Book Details● Title: Hazel Bazel Makes New Friends● Author: Courtney Boyle● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-89691-312-2● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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