Chalonne Expands Its Liquid Collection with New Coral Patent Leather Apple Watch Band

Chalonne's new Liquid in Coral Apple Watch Band The new Liquid in Coral Luxury Apple Watch Band by Chalonne

Chalonne introduces Liquid in Coral, a handcrafted patent leather Apple Watch band made in France and inspired by the warmth of summer light.

This glowing coral shade offers a fresh, pop of color for women who want something vibrant yet sophisticated.” — Carlye Morgan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne, the premier luxury brand redefining Apple Watch bands, has introduced the Liquid in Coral, the newest addition to its Liquid collection of patent leather Apple Watch bands.

The new release expands the collection with a vibrant coral hue inspired by the warmth of late-afternoon light and the colors of Mediterranean landscapes. The Liquid in Coral joins existing Liquid colorways including Black, Purple, Red, Ocean, and Teal. The Liquid collection is distinguished by its high-gloss patent leather finish and sleek silhouette. Crafted from premium patent leather, each band is designed to capture and reflect light, creating a glowing appearance that changes throughout the day.

"With Liquid in Coral, we wanted to introduce a pop of color for summer that feels energetic and expressive while remaining sophisticated," said Carlye Morgan, founder of Chalonne. "We found that patent leather was the perfect medium to evoke the warmth of the summer sun”.

The coral tone draws inspiration from Mediterranean architecture, coastal sunsets, and the soft warmth of terracotta and sun-washed landscapes. The result is a distinctive addition to the collection that introduces a brighter, more seasonal expression while maintaining the refined aesthetic that defines the brand.

Like all Chalonne Apple Watch bands, Liquid in Coral is handcrafted in France in small batches using traditional leatherworking techniques. Each piece is shaped and assembled by artisans with expertise in luxury leather goods, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship and thoughtful construction.

The design features a slim, lightweight profile with minimal padding, a hallmark of Chalonne's approach to Apple Watch band design. Rather than emphasizing bulk, the silhouette is intended to complement the watch while maintaining a refined presence on the wrist.

Each band features Chalonne's signature royal purple lining in goatskin leather, selected for its softness, durability, and comfort during daily wear.

Founded in Los Angeles, Chalonne was created to offer a more elevated approach to Apple Watch accessories. The brand's collections are handcrafted in France using premium materials including calfskin, alligator, stingray, gemstones, and solid 14k gold. Each design is intended to bridge the gap between wearable technology and luxury accessories.

Over the past several years, consumer demand for premium Apple Watch bands has continued to grow as the Apple Watch has become a permanent fixture in both professional and personal wardrobes. Chalonne has responded to this shift by focusing on craftsmanship, materials, and design details traditionally associated with fine leather goods and luxury jewelry.

The Liquid in Coral is compatible with all Apple Watch series, including Series 11 and Ultra models, as well as all sizes including 42mm, 46mm, and 49mm. Customers may select from Chalonne's wide range of hardware finishes, including Gold, Silver, Black, Slate, Starlight, Natural Titanium, Ultra Natural, and Ultra Black.

In addition to its focus on craftsmanship, Chalonne maintains an ongoing commitment to philanthropy through its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The company donates 4% of all sales year-round to support breast cancer research and advancement.

The Liquid in Coral is now available exclusively at Chalonne.com

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