NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING FOR EXECUTIVE SESSION
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING FOR EXECUTIVE SESSION
Take notice that the Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a
SPECIAL MEETING and a closed EXECUTIVE SESSION on June 9, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.,
or as soon as possible after that time, at the Walton County Board of County Commissioners Board
Room located in the 571 U.S. Highway 90 East, DeFuniak Springs Florida, to discuss the
following:
Peace of Paradise, LLC v. Walton County, Florida, Case No. 2021-CA-196
The following persons will attend the meeting: the Board of County Commissioners,
Donna Johns, Dan Curry, Danny Glidewell, Tony Anderson, Brad Drake; Brian Kellenberger,
County Administrator; Clay Adkinson, County Attorney; Matthew Richardson, Assistant County
Attorney; Frankie White, Assistant County Attorney, Bill Warner, Special Counsel. This meeting
will be recorded by a certified court reporter. The court reporter will prepare a verbatim record of
the meeting, which will be sealed until conclusion of the litigation. The executive session is not
open to the public pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.
Clay Adkinson, Acting County Attorney
As approved by the BCC on May 26, 2026.
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