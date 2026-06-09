CJ William Opens Modern Luxury Watch and Antique Silver Showroom in Surfside, Florida

Bal Harbour-area boutique specializes in Patek Philippe, Rolex, AP, and Hermès, with same-day cash offers and corporate gifting for South Florida.

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ William, a new luxury watch and antique silver boutique, has opened its doors at 9573 Harding Avenue in Surfside, Florida — directly across from the world-renowned Bal Harbour Shops. The boutique buys, sells, trades, authenticates, and services pre-owned luxury watches from every major Swiss and German manufacturer, alongside a curated inventory of Hermès handbags and museum-quality antique silver."South Florida's luxury watch market has been dominated by the same model for forty years — large catalogs, slow processes, opaque pricing," said Eitan Cohen, founder of CJ William. "Our buyers expect a different experience. They want transparent pricing, same-day cash offers, and a boutique that respects their time. That's the standard we built CJ William around."A Modern Approach to a Traditional MarketCJ William distinguishes itself from established South Florida competitors in four ways:1. Same-day cash offers on luxury watches, jewelry, and antique silver — typically within one hour of authentication.2. Corporate gifting program serving law firms, private equity partnerships, and Fortune 1000 companies for partner promotions, executive retirements, and milestone celebrations. CJ William is one of the only U.S. dealers capable of sourcing fifty identical Rolex timepieces for bulk corporate orders.3. Antique silver expertise — a specialty rarely offered by luxury watch dealers. The boutique actively buys Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., Georg Jensen, and rare estate pieces ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 and above.4. Discreet private appointments for clients seeking authentication, appraisals, or private viewings outside standard business hours.What CJ William Buys and SellsThe Surfside showroom maintains active inventory across:- Pre-owned luxury watches — Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Cartier, Vacheron Constantin, A. Lange & Söhne, and Tudor- Hermès handbags — Birkin, Kelly, and Constance in classic and exotic leathers- Fine jewelry — including lab-grown diamond bridal, tennis bracelets, and bespoke pieces- Antique silver — Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., Georg Jensen, Paul Storr, and other auction-quality estate piecesAbout CJ WilliamCJ William is a luxury watch and antique silver boutique located at 9573 Harding Avenue, Surfside, Florida, directly across from Bal Harbour Shops. The boutique specializes in authenticating, buying, selling, trading, and repairing pre-owned luxury timepieces, alongside curated inventory of Hermès handbags, fine jewelry, and rare antique silver. CJ William serves South Florida and the United States with same-day cash offers, corporate gifting services, and private appointments.Hours: Sunday through Friday, 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Closed Saturday.For more information, visit https://cjwilliam.com or call (347) 510-0668.

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